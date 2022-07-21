YOLO Bunny NFT Blind Box Series Is About to Start Public-mint, Muverse Has Launched a Detailed Product Roadmap. – Business Wire

Ads

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YOLO Bunny blind box series NFT has opened the first batch of white list private-mint at 10:00 EST on July 15th, and simultaneously launched OpenSea, the largest NFT trading market in the world. YOLO Bunny announced that it will open public-mint at 10:00 EST on July 20th.

YOLO Bunny is an NFT avatar launched by Muverse, a music meta-verse platform. Muverse is committed to building the next generation music platform for tens of millions of musicians through the Web3.0 infrastructure and NFT. Muverse team has more than 4 years’ experience in blockchain project development and operation. In order to better promote ecological development, the team decomposed the development of Muverse platform into three stages:

I. From July 2022

Muverse will build an NFT-based Web3.0 music trading platform to realize the smooth operation of the creator economy in the Web3.0 music world;

The sale of YOLO Bunny NFT avatar is the only certificate of Muverse platform, which will unlock various rights and interests of the platform.

In the first stage, Muverse will set up an easy-to-use NFT trading market for musicians to solve the problems of opaque income and low income ratio of musicians in the music market. Muverse will cooperate with several major entertainment brokerage companies around the world to introduce high-quality music content creators. At the same time, it will also issue NFT through stars to empower the platform.

At this stage, Muverse will also cast and issue its own MU tokens, and promote the online and trading of MU tokens on the exchange. Users with YOLO Bunny NFT avatars will receive an airdrop of MU tokens in proportion to the number of NFTs they hold at this stage.

II. Beginning in September 2022

Muverse will be launched on DApp, and then Listen to Earn with music features will be launched, and the music week list will be launched simultaneously. Relying on DApp, Muverse will vigorously promote the growth of consumers of the platform and realize the sound development of the music list.

Muverse will start node pre-sale and solve the increasing bandwidth demand through distributed storage scheme.

In the second stage, Muverse will launch its own DApp and start the sales of storage nodes.

Muverse DApp

Muverse team believes that music has its own social attributes. The music platform should provide its users with a variety of interactive communication scenes. Therefore, Muverse launched Muverse DApp to promote Muverse’s upgrade from music NFT trading market to music community.

Muverse DApp is the focus of Muverse product development and operation. Muverse DApp will include NFT trading market, music community, Listen to Earn, music list, Muverse Plus and other functions and modes. Relying on the rich functions of Muverse DApp and the economic model design of Listen to Earn, Muverse will bring hundreds of millions of music lovers around the world into Muverse ecology, making Muverse a gathering place for music lovers, where they can find good music works and interact with their favorite artists.

Listen to Earn

Listen to Earn is an important catalyst for Muverse to transform from a music NFT trading platform to a music community. Muverse will issue an independent in-app token MCT to support Listen to Earn.

Its participation process-the initial 9,999 Creation Headphones (NFT) with different attributes will be airdropped to 9,999 holders of YOLO Bunny; Holders of headphones (NFT) can cast any two headphones to produce new headphones (NFT), continuously increasing the supply of headphones (NFT) in the market; Headset (NFT) holders can continuously improve the level of headset attributes by collecting notes, tuning, etc., so as to obtain advanced rewards; Muverse team will provide liquidity for MCT, and users can convert the mined MCT into mainstream digital currency or stable currency at any time; The mined MCT can be freely circulated in the APP for purchasing production materials or services related to the list.

Muverse node sales

When the platform has enough content and users, the security of music file storage and the demand for network bandwidth when playing synchronously become particularly important. Muverse will design a distributed storage network for the platform with reference to mature solutions in the market to support the operation and development needs of the platform. Muverse will simultaneously start the sales of network nodes, and support users to obtain node revenue by providing storage space for mining.

Muverse’s platform token MU will be used for node motivation. The incentive part is 40% of the total, totaling 400 million pieces.

After the node is sold, users with YOLO Bunny’s avatar will have the right to purchase nodes first.

III. Beginning in January 2023

Muverse will create meta-verse products with exclusive music scenes, enrich the performance scenes and income channels of the new generation of music creators, and improve the infrastructure of the next generation music platform.

Musicians can perform in the Muverse Metauniverse and gain profits. Music lovers can buy plots and become neighbors with their favorite musicians.

YOLO Bunny users can get the standard plots of Muverse music meta-verse with the same number of YOLO Bunny NFTs held by them.

After three stages of operation and development, Muverse will become the next generation music platform with hundreds of millions of users and rich application scenarios.

Media

Company Name: Muverse Labs

Bruce Li

Phone: + (1)(425) 545-1200

Email: Nick@muverse.info

Address: 1111 Brickell Ave, Floor 10 Miami, FL 33130

Website: https://muverse.info

