Apple iPad mini (2021) Review – PCMag

Apple's sixth-generation iPad mini tablet delivers Pro-level power in a smaller size that's better for reading, taking notes, and slipping in a jacket pocket.

The iPad mini has long suffered from middle child syndrome, never seeming to garner as much attention as the more affordable iPad or the productivity-minded iPad Pro. The sixth-generation iPad mini might change that. It’s been redesigned to look like Apple’s premium iPad Pro line, with the same A15 chipset that powers the iPhone 13 Pro, double the storage of its predecessor, a slightly larger display, second-generation Apple Pencil support, and the option for sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. Its battery can easily get you through the day, too. All of these upgrades come at a price, however, as the tablet costs $100 more than its predecessor, starting at $499. Ultimately, the $329 base model iPad remains our Editors’ Choice winner for most people, but the mini is an excellent alternative if you’re looking for something smaller and more powerful.

The iPad mini is Apple’s latest tablet to get a Pro-style makeover, with the same attractive aluminum enclosure as the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It measures 7.7 by 5.3 by 0.3 inches (HWD) and weighs just 10.4 ounces, making it far easier to hold for an extended period than the 9.8-by-6.8-by-0.3-inch, 1.1-pound iPad.

An 8.3-inch, 2,226-by-1,488-pixel display dominates the front of the tablet. It’s an anti-reflective, laminated LCD that’s bright enough to see in direct sunlight. And while it lacks the 120Hz ProMotion display you get in pricier iPad Pro models, the difference between 60Hz and 120Hz isn’t monumental. Sure, screens with a 120Hz refresh rate are smoother, but unless you’re already used to using one, the iPad mini feels pretty darn smooth.

Speaking of the display, let’s discuss the elephant in the room: Shortly after the tablet was released, stories about an alleged “jelly scrolling” issue started popping up all over the internet. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, jelly scrolling is a phenomenon that occurs when one side of a display refreshes slightly faster than the other. Jelly scrolling is common with many types of 60Hz display panels.

I spent a day testing half a dozen different displays, and this issue wasn’t perceptible on the iPad mini without reviewing screen scrolling videos or testing apps in slow motion. In fact, I found the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s main display fared far worse in this regard. So while this isn’t an issue to my eyes, I suggest checking the tablet out at your local Apple store to see if it’s something that bothers you.

Display aside, Apple tweaked the Pro-style design language to work better with the iPad mini’s smaller form factor. The top of the slate is home to a power/Touch ID button, volume buttons, and a pair of speaker grilles. The Touch ID button is easy to reach and the volume buttons accommodate whatever orientation you’re using the tablet in.

The bottom of the device houses two additional speaker grilles and a USB-C charging port. The left side of the tablet is bare, while the right is home to a SIM slot and an Apple Pencil connector. While the second-generation Apple Pencil makes the iPad mini much more versatile, the connector’s placement adds a lot of width to the tablet; I found myself constantly removing the Pencil when I used the mini in portrait mode.

For the record, while there are four speaker grilles, only two of them hold actual speakers behind them; the other two are just there to balance out the design. So while the iPad mini doesn’t have the same quad-driver setup as the more expensive Pro models, its speakers still sound great. Maximum volume clocks in at 94dB and the soundstage is balanced, with mids pushed slightly forward and even some rumbles of bass.

The sixth-gen iPad mini uses an Apple A15 Bionic chipset with 4GB of RAM. The base model comes with 64GB of storage, which you can bump up to 256GB for an extra $150. Except for the M1-powered iPad Pro models, the iPad mini is the most powerful Apple tablet you can buy—even more than the $599 iPad Air.

See How We Test Tablets

The mini scored 1,610 single-core (SC) and 4,714 multi-core (MC) on Geekbench 5. For comparison, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro scored 1,721 SC and 7,310 MC, while the iPad Air earned 1,597 SC and 4,124 MC on the same test.

On Basemark Web 3.0, the iPad mini outperformed all of the competition, scoring 1,029.97 compared with the iPad Pro’s 818.67 and the iPad Air’s 663. Simply put, this tablet can handle the most demanding tasks without skipping a beat. From drawing, to photo editing, to gaming, I put the iPad mini through the wringer and it never slowed down.

What’s most surprising, however, is the tablet’s battery life. I had no problem getting through a few days of heavy use between charges, thanks to the mini’s smaller display and energy-conscious A15 Bionic chipset. In our battery drain test, which streams HD video over Wi-Fi at full brightness, the iPad mini held out for 6 hours and 41 minutes before shutting down. With the brightness turned down to 50%, I made it through an entire season of Succession (about 10 hours) and still had 18% charge left.

Aside from updating the iPad mini’s chipset, storage, and display, Apple added more connectivity options: The tablet supports LTE and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity if you’re willing to pay an extra $150 (plus the cost of a data plan). It not only has C-band connectivity, it also works on every carrier and supports physical SIMs, eSIMs, and Apple SIM. It’s difficult to overstate just how convenient the Apple SIM option is when you’re traveling. Instead of hunting down a prepaid SIM, you simply select data coverage directly from your iPad. The service is reliable and saves you from having to worry about weird provisioning issues or SIM locks.

On Verizon’s congested 5G network in New York, we recorded average speeds of 88.2Mbps down and 68.8Mbps down.

Wi-Fi 6 is also available, as well as with Bluetooth 5.0 for audio and wearable connectivity. We tested the iPad mini on a fiber network with a Wi-Fi 6 router and recorded average speeds of 688.4Mbps down and 48.2Mbps up.

Cameras have long been an afterthought for most tablet makers. The logic was that because most people simply don’t use tablets to take photos very often, higher-priced components weren’t worth the cost they would add to the device. Of course, that math changes in this time of remote work, when suddenly everyone needs a camera for video calls, school, or just staying in touch with loved ones.

To that end, the new iPad mini sports the same 12MP primary sensor found on the iPad Pro, as well as a 12MP front-facing sensor with Center Stage.

With a 122-degree field of view, the 12MP front-facing camera is great for long video chats with friends and family. The addition of Center Stage, a feature that tracks you while you’re in the frame and blurs the background, lets you carry on with your day while on a call. I tried Center Stage on a FaceTime call with my parents as I was making dinner and it worked well.

The rear camera is adept in just about any lighting scenario, but it’s best for quick reference shots or document scans. It produces crisper images than the entry-level iPad’s 8MP sensor, while AR applications look more natural with it as well.

iPadOS 15 is Apple’s best tablet operating system to date; our in-depth review has all the details. That said, it isn’t perfect on the iPad mini. In landscape mode, you can see only about 20% of the display when the keyboard is open. Buttons are absurdly small on some apps and websites as well.

Many people have bemoaned the fact that it’s difficult to work with two windows side by side on the iPad mini, and that’s true. But if your primary goal is to use a tablet with multiple screens open, you should be looking at a model that has a larger display, so I don’t see this a significant downside.

Multi-user support, however, is an area where Apple continues to drop the ball. The fact that Apple has yet to create a way for multiple family members to have their own iPad accounts sends mixed messages. On one hand, Apple says it believes privacy is a basic human right, while on the other, you basically need to buy an iPad for everyone in the house if you want to claim that right. Considering macOS has multi-user support, it definitely seems like a missed opportunity here.

On the plus side, iPads typically get OS updates for at least three years, but often for five. And unlike with Android devices, you don’t need to wait to download the tablet’s next-generation OS; Apple makes it available to everyone at the same time.

The iPad mini comes with a USB-C cable and a 20W power adapter. It works with the second-generation Apple Pencil ($129). There’s also a Smart Folio ($59) accessory that works as both a case and a stand when you’re using the tablet in landscape mode.

Although these accessories are pricey, I think they’re both essential. The iPad mini and the Pencil are small enough that you can easily use the pair to take notes on the go. Of all the iPads, it feels the most natural for writing simply because you can hold it in one hand and use the Pencil in the other, like an actual notepad.

The second-gen Apple Pencil is also much more intuitive than its predecessor. Instead of manually selecting the pen or eraser from the iPad’s display, you can just double-tap the side of the Pencil. It’s precise and there’s no perceptible lag, though it takes a few days to get accustomed to the lack of resistance you normally feel when writing with a pen or pencil. The base model iPad is only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Apple’s Magic Mouse ($79), Magic Keyboard ($99), and Magic Trackpad ($129) also work with the iPad mini, as does just about every Bluetooth accessory imaginable. You probably won’t need them though, because the mini isn’t made to replace your laptop.

People may wonder if there’s a market for small, premium tablets, and after a week of carrying the iPad mini around, I can tell you the answer is a resounding yes. Shortly after receiving it, an ER doctor who lives in my building knocked on my door and asked if he could try it out. When I asked him what the appeal was, he said that it’s small and light enough to fit in his lab coat.

During an aircraft mix-up at the airport, I noticed a pilot glancing at me several times before he finally walked up and asked, “Is that the new iPad mini?” He poked around and used the Pencil for a few minutes before telling me that he planned to upgrade in the near future.

In testing, I found myself pulling the iPad mini out of my bag all day. I used it to catch up on a book while stuck in traffic from the airport. I slid it out of my bag when I needed to take notes during a meeting. And when I wanted to sketch out a map for a friend who was coming to visit, I grabbed the iPad mini and sent it to her via iMessage.

That said, if utter portability isn’t your primary concern, you might be better served by another tablet.

As mentioned, the $329 base model iPad is our top pick for most people, with strong performance and an excellent front-facing camera for a reasonable price. If you don’t need a pro-level iPad you can fit into a coat pocket, it’s the one to get.

The iPad Pro lineup is the closest you’ll get from Apple to a full-fledged laptop replacement, while the iPad Air falls somewhere in the middle. If you’re looking for a productivity tablet, these are the models you should be considering.

If you prefer Android, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ ($849.99) is the best Android productivity tablet on the market and comes with Samsung’s excellent S Pen stylus. Android’s tablet software isn’t as refined as iPadOS, but Samsung’s One UI helps fill in some of the gaps.

Finally, the Amazon Fire HD 8 ($89.99) is a solid, budget-friendly choice if you’re looking for a very basic portable tablet. It runs FireOS and has excellent parental support options, but traps you deep within Amazon’s walled garden.

All of Apple’s tablets are easily portable, but if you’re looking for one that you can slip into a coat pocket, the sixth-generation iPad mini won’t let you down. It’s incredibly powerful, with a battery that can last through the day, and if you’re willing to pay more, global 5G and LTE connectivity. The base model iPad costs nearly $200 less and will serve most people just fine, earning it our Editors’ Choice. But if you require more power in a smaller form factor, the iPad mini is a potent alternative.

