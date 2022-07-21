This Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up 3090% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu – B – Benzinga

Some of the Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after Shiba Inu rose and Dogecoin fell.
What Happened: Elon’s Marvin MARVIN/USD is up 3090.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1633 at press time. The coin — the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap — has skyrocketed 3126.1% against Bitcoin and also gained 3150.4% against Ethereum.
Among the other knockoff coins, Doge Rise Up DOGERISEUP/USD has surged 250.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000002143 and Shakita Inu SHAK/USD has risen 60.4% during the period to $0.0008363.
GamingDoge GAMINGDOGE/USD is up 35.8% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000000003474.
For comparison, Dogecoin is down 1.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1655 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 3.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003566.
Why It Matters: Elon’s Marvin, named after Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s Havanese dog Marvin, describes itself as a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that is the “little brother” of cryptocurrency Floki Inu FLOKI/USD.
The project behind the token announced on Twitter earlier on Sunday that it has migrated from its old contract to a new one and burned 1 million Marvin coins.
We just burned 1 million $MARVIN Tokens ouch!!!
ETH Contract:
0x81c159f7abaa9139227aff62959b86b4141f6eb2
BSC Contract:
0x54017fda0ff8f380ccef600147a66d2e262d6b17
proof: https://t.co/me6jdEnIws@elonmusk $BTC $ETH $BNB #cryptocurrecy #marvin #MarvinArmy pic.twitter.com/1HIftcmh3a
Doge Rise Up says it is a token launched on BSC that combines the Metaverse with Dogecoin, alongside “cool” designs and non fungible tokens (NFTs). The token touched an all-time high of $0.00000004707 on Dec. 10.
Shakita Inu describes itself as the “Shiba Inu killer.” The project behind the lotto token says it is currently developing a play-to-earn game for its community.
The coin noted on Twitter that it is among the top daily gainers on CoinMarketCap.
Broke into the daily gainers on CMC and we have plans to break into the weekly gainers this week. Let's go SHAK FAM! pic.twitter.com/I8cQieKHKN
GamingDoge says its ecosystem will bring the power of a decentralized exchange, NFT Games and an NFT marketplace.
The coin said on Twitter that it is trending on CoinMarketCap and is close to completing GamingDogeSwap, a decentralized exchange where users can swap any BEP-20 token for another one.
Thanks to our community that managed to get @GamingDogeToken trending on cmc.
Also we are very near of finishing #GDSwap and #JumpyDoge
After we accomplish this two parts of our ecosystem we will start a rebranding of our logo and website.#GDWALLET Development has started pic.twitter.com/Txey1HyJ94
