Deals: Shop Lowest-Ever Prices on 11-Inch iPad Pro ($699) and AirPods Pro ($170) – MacRumors

Ads

To end the week, we’re tracking deals on Apple’s iPad Pro and AirPods, which include a few best-ever prices that match Prime Day deals we saw earlier in the week.

Starting with the 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet for $699.00 on Amazon today, down from $799.00. At $100 off this is an all-time low price on this version of the 2021 iPad Pro, and it’s only available on Amazon in Space Gray.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

With this record low deal on the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, this is now the cheapest entry point into the iPad Pro lineup. There are a few other models on sale, like the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet ($849.00) and 512GB Wi-Fi tablet ($999.00), which are second-best prices.

Ads

You can also still get Prime Day prices on two pairs of Apple’s AirPods, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Starting with the AirPods Pro with MagSafe, these are on sale for $169.99, down from $239.00, which is the best price of the year.



The AirPods Max are on sale for $439.00 in Pink, down from $549.00. Blue and Space Gray are slightly higher at $449.00.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source