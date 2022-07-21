Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, ShibaInu & DogeCoin — Asian Wrap 06 July – FXStreet

Ads

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Cardano price, like other cryptocurrencies, coils in a triangular fashion. Cardano price could experience another sell-off. The swing lows established in June are unstable. Traders should also be hesitant to use the swing low on May 12 as a bullish invalidation level.





Shiba Inu price presents a bullish trade setup with a conservative entry that equates to a 4-1 reward-to-risk ratio. Shiba Inu price has been trading in a triangular fashion since the out-of-nowhere rally that occurred on the first day of summer 2021.





Dogecoin price is a cryptocurrency traders should keep firm track of as market conditions could get very volatile in the coming days. Dogecoin price has recently witnessed a rejection at the $0.07 barrier, which could trigger another sell-off into June's 4-hour supply zone within the $0.05 region.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Solana price has been a very enjoyable chart to trade, however partaking in additional moves is ill-advised until further evidence can depict a safe entry. Solana price currently trades at $42.70. It was mentioned in the last thesis to continue maintaining a short term bullish bias.

Avalanche price movies in unison with the rest of the market. The Ethereum-based gaming token still has more upside potential. Avalanche price may have traders in disbelief as the digital asset continues to rally higher. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below $22.

Bitcoin price hits the first target mentioned in Monday’s bullish trade setup. BTC slope of incline continues to increase. Safety stops should not be moved into profit, but the risk can be reduced by 50% to $22,000. Invalidation of the uptrend can be $22,014.

Cardano price has more upside potential but the invalidation level is crucial for actualizing short term targets. Cardano price has been an enjoyable cryptocurrency to trade over the last few weeks. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below $0.472.

Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source