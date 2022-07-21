Relief checks: At least 20 states are sending cash to their residents this year — and more could be coming – Yahoo Finance

In the face of inflation worries, local politicians are trying to get cash to their citizens any way they can. An analysis by Yahoo Finance finds that at least 20 states have so far enacted plans to send checks into people’s bank accounts.
The efforts are made possible thanks to state budgets that currently are flush with funds and typically presented as a way to help people deal with inflation at a 40-year high.
The most aggressive move of late came last week when California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a budget which included a “Middle Class Tax Refund” that will send checks of up to $1,050 to qualifying Golden State residents beginning in October. Newsom says around 23 million Californians are in line for the funds.
But California is far from the only one. States across the geographic and political spectrum doling out the cash — which are often described as either direct payments or one-time tax rebates — to their citizens. In Maine, some citizens are receiving $850 payments, and then — over 5,000 miles away — some Hawaii residents will soon be getting a tax rebate of $300 per person.
There are a range of plans: from the “Colorado Dividend” of $400 to a “Relief Rebate” of $300 in Delaware to an “automatic taxpayer refund” program in Indiana that promises $125 checks.
Many of the moves are being pushed by Democratic politicians, though not exclusively. New Jersey’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed legislation to mail checks for up to $500, while Gov. Henry McMaster in deep-red South Carolina has plans for checks of up to $800 for his state’s residents.
And it appears no amount is too small. Illinois is set to provide income tax rebates of $50, while Idaho has plans for a $75 rebate on the books.
Other states, meanwhile, have enacted programs more directly targeted to segments of their population.
New York and West Virginia have programs to send checks to help homeowners in those states. The New York program is expected to aid an estimated 2.5 million residents.
Minnesota is providing $750 payments to its frontline workers while Maryland sent out more traditional style checks in 2021 but is following it up in 2022 with offers of up to $2,000 in assistance, but only to households struggling with their water bills.
And then of course there is Alaska. The state has been sending direct payments to its citizens for decades via the state’s “Permanent Fund” which passes along energy revenue to citizens.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy promises that this year’s check will be the biggest in state history because families “need help now with rampant inflation, record-high fuel costs, and the economic damage caused by the pandemic.”
And plenty more programs could be on the way with a range of other states — from Massachusetts to Kansas to North Carolina— continuing to debate their own proposals for various forms of tax rebates.
The programs have largely been made possible by state budgets that are extraordinarily healthy this year thanks to better-than-expected tax revenues and leftover coronavirus assistance from Washington, D.C.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) recently signed a budget that includes one-time $250 rebates to eligible taxpayers. He recently appeared on Yahoo Finance to tout the elements of the budget, which also includes a bevy of tax cuts, and said it “is an extraordinary step to allow Virginians to keep their money.”
In a statement about his state’s plan, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, “In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to have a government whose first focus is on working families and those who are struggling.”
The programs come after three rounds of stimulus checks from Washington D.C. in recent years. The most recent checks, for $1,400, were included in the American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed in March 2021. That bill — and those checks in particular — have been criticized for some as likely contributing to inflation.
However some economists note that such relief programs may have little effect on inflation and might, in some cases, be making the problem worse. “It really won’t do anything to solve the problem,” American Action Forum President Douglas Holtz-Eakin said in a recent Yahoo Finance interview. “What it does is temporarily disguise the inflation problem and hope maybe the Fed and other efforts can solve it in the interim.”
“I don’t think it’s too complicated to say that massive checks really kicked off this big inflation problem,” said Holtz-Eakin, who added, “and now the states are getting into the game.”
Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.
Here comes a job market slowdown, warns Goldman Sachs chief U.S. economist in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. But, there is an upside to it.
The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.
The CEO of Tesla is one of the most influential personalities in the world with nearly 102 million followers on Twitter.
A shrinking economy can affect you financially on a number of levels. One big question you might have is what happens to interest rates during a recession? Ordinarily, interest rates dip in the early stages of a recession in order … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Interest Rates During a Recession? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
"The recent population loss rivals any in modern history. The tectonic shift stands to hold back economic growth in the region for years to come," the economist said of the Bay Area's outmigration.
"By the end of this decade, labour force participation is expected to fall to levels not seen since the 1970s," Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan wrote in a research note on Wednesday.
Stocks, houses, corporate borrowers and the federal Treasury may not be ready for a world of much higher real interest rates.
After a bipartisan bill that aims to support the U.S. semiconductor industry cleared a key procedural hurdle on Tuesday, analysts say the measure could end up scoring full approval from Congress by the end of next week.
Notable business headlines include a warning from China ahead of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s upcoming trip to Taiwan, Chinese authorities planning to fine DiDi Global for more than $1 billion, and U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen’s call on companies to be less reliant on China.
Brian Gardner, Stifel Chief Washington Policy Strategist, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on the Senate's CHIPS Act vote and party sentiments on the bill.
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the urgency of the climate crisis, new climate change initiatives from the Biden administration, the CHIPS Act, and the odds of President Biden seeking a second term.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg sits down with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss airport renovations amid shocks to travel demand, rising gas prices, and President Biden's EV infrastructure plan.
To prosper, investors now need a tightrope walker’s surefootedness and a wad of cash, writes Satyajit Das.
Russian officials: Ukraine is conducting "secret experiments" that turn soldiers "into the most cruel and deadly monsters." Captain Ukraine? Russia Claims It’s Losing to Army of Lab-Created Super Soldiers Wren Graves
High-yield debt of riskier companies is not as junky as investors believe. Consider finding a place for them in your investment portfolio: Junk bonds are now a source of decent dividend yield and potential capital appreciation – and a compelling contrarian play. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and I think now is a very attractive time to enter the asset class,” T. Rowe Price US High Yield fund (TUHYX) manager Kevin Loome told me in a recent interview.
The economy may be in turmoil, but economists seem hesitant to label it a recession.
The Kremlin is weaponizing energy over Ukraine sanctions, a gambit that carries huge risks for both sides as customers race to lock in alternative sources.
Rishi Sunak was seen as Boris Johnson's natural heir, until he turned on the prime minister who put him in charge of Britain's economy.
William Burns' comment is a blow to Putin's critics who believed the Russian leader was ill.
After over a year of negotiations, Congress is finally advancing a bill to provide $52 billion to the semiconductor industry amid a global chip shortage threatening U.S. competitiveness and national security.
Relief checks: At least 20 states are sending cash to their residents this year — and more could be coming – Yahoo Finance
In the face of inflation worries, local politicians are trying to get cash to their citizens any way they can. An analysis by Yahoo Finance finds that at least 20 states have so far enacted plans to send checks into people’s bank accounts.