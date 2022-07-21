Some MacBook Air M2 reviewers warn about easily scratchable Midnight color variant – Notebookcheck.net

With the new MacBook Air M2, whose base configuration will soon be put through its paces for our comprehensive Notebookcheck review, Apple wants to appeal to mainstream laptop users who do not necessarily need the better but also more expensive hardware of the MacBook Pro models. In addition to the fast Apple M2 SoC, the new 2022 MacBook Air has also received a completely revised design including the controversial display notch as well as new and trendy color variants, one of which now seems to be causing some unpleasant issues.
To be more precise, these reports revolve around the beautiful new color variant called Midnight, which is the darkest and arguably most elegant color of the Apple MacBook Air M2. According to an article by 9to5mac, some owners and reviewers have already scratched the new notebook during their regular usage. The area around the USB-C port appears to be one of these weak spots, where the coated aluminum chassis of the MacBook Air M2 can be scuffed quite easily. As a result, the silver color of the base material can become visible.
The edge around the trackpad of the Apple MacBook Air M2 may also be affected by this problem, as its color coating has already worn off in at least one case. Furthermore, some testers also criticize that the Midnight color variant is quite susceptible to fingerprints, which is a rather harmless complaint in comparison to the scuffing issue. However, prospective buyers of the new 2022 MacBook Air with the fast Apple M2 processor might still want keep these potential flaws in mind when choosing their color. The classic silver color option presumably won’t scratch and scuff as easily as the beautiful but maybe not very durable Midnight model of Apple’s new laptop.
