Samsung 2022 Galaxy A series shines in weird new ad – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Michail 11 April 2022

Samsung Android Other

Samsung’s 2022 Galaxy A lineup is shaping up to be yet another hit with the Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G and A73 5G phones. The latest ad from the Korean tech giant is meant to showcase the key features of the new devices in a more playful approach with a quick and lighthearted family focused video.

It all starts with the 108MP main cam on the Galaxy A73 5G alongside its portrait mode and object eraser functions. The ad then proceeds to demonstrate the optical image stabilization and low-light video capabilities of the new device.

All three new Galaxy A-series phones are IP67 rated meaning they can take an occasional spill of water and still march on. The video also gives light on the high refresh rate Super AMOLED screens, 5,000 mAh batteries, 5G connectivity and Knox security.

Gadgets became the part of our real life long time ago For better or worse

I personally agree with you

Are they going to be available in the US?

