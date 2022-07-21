Here's everything coming to HBO Max in February 2022 — and what's leaving – MarketWatch

Ads

AT&T’s T HBO Max has a solid slate of originals coming in February, along with some big-name movies and the season finales of some of its buzziest shows.

While it’s the end of the season for the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…” (Feb. 3), “Peacemaker” (Feb. 17), “Euphoria,” “The Righteous Gemstones” and “Somebody Somewhere” (all Feb. 27), the sci-fi series “Raised by Wolves” (Feb. 3) returns for its second season. Executive produced by Ridley Scott, the series follows two android “parents” raising six human children…

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source