Gogglebox’s Georgia Bell hits back at mum-shamers after video of baby son sparks outrage – Express

Georgia Bell, 22, gave birth to son Hugh just over a week ago, and was keen to reveal one of his first ever photos with her Instagram fans. The Gogglebox favourite was soon targeted by trolls claiming that the tot’s car seat was the wrong way round and that her baby could be unsafe, although Georgia is adamant that she broke no rules.

Mind your business people. I’m actually far too hot for the BS

Georgia Bell

The snap that caused so much controversy was a close-up of her son snoozing in his car seat, while Georgia admitted to feeling total exhaustion.

As Hugh’s eyes were squeezed closed in sleep, the proud mum confided: “The filter is needed today.

“Up and out surviving on 0 sleep but he’s so cute so it’s OK!”

Though the new parent had only just given birth, she found herself inundated with angry messages from followers who felt her child’s car seat should be facing the back of the car.

Regulations state that this is the correct position for a child until they reach 15 months old.

However a stunned Georgia hit back: “For everyone picking faults his car seat is rear facing if you actually watch the video.”

Meanwhile the heatwave sweeping through the UK had left her with very little patience for the comments.

She added in no uncertain terms: “Mind your business people. I’m actually far too hot for the BS.”





However some of her followers had far more positive comments to make.

After she shared her first ever photo of the newborn, gushing: “Our beautiful boy has made his entrance!”, she was inundated by happy responses.

Fellow Gogglebox star Abbie Lynn praised: “Congratulations to you both!

“He is beautiful in every way, I am such a proud Aunty and best friend.”

She then addressed new father Josh Newby – Georgia’s boyfriend – to tell him: ” I have no words, he is absolutely perfect.”

To baby Hugh, she exclaimed: “Auntie Abs can not wait to meet you!”

Josh recently celebrated his 23rd birthday – his last before the family expanded, as Georgia reminded him in an Instagram post marking the occasion.

Plus just two months before little Hugh’s birth, Georgia was able to become a joint BAFTA winner.

“Oh my god!!! BAFTA WINNERS!” she exclaimed on her Instagram account, as the Channel 4 show won in the Best Reality and Constructed Factual category.

“Such an amazing experience to be a part of with the bestest ginge & ma furbaby,” she added.

“Congratulations to the whole of the @c4gogglebox family!”

Meanwhile, according to Georgia, dog Vinnie is currently on “big brother duties” guarding Hugh.

