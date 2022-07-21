Best food memes from Houston satire Instagram, ranked – Chron

The Instagram account Montrosecellectuals makes memes about Montrose.
Houstonians love a good meme about Houston. A new-ish Instagram account has become increasingly popular by poking fun at Montrose, the trendy and eclectic neighborhood that provides plenty of material for a good Internet laugh.
Montrosecellectuals, created in December 2021, is dedicated to the art of “shitposting.” The account picks up Montrose’s quirks to produce chaotic yet funny content that everyone familiar with the area can understand—and a recurring theme is the neighborhood’s many restaurants and bars.
Montrosecellectuals announced it was taking a break until July 26. In honor of the Instagram account, and at the risk of becoming its next target, I’ve decided to rank eight food-related memes from least funny to most. As a former Montrose resident who lived on the border of DunSheppy and WeMo, I have plenty of thoughts.
A classic fraction joke about chef Chris Shepherd’s now-closed restaurant on Westheimer, One Fifth.
I’m ranking this one because it’s uncannily reminiscent of one of my group chats, except instead of getting fired from Uchi, it’s journalists working the late (or early) shift.
This one fizzled out a little at the end, but I am very partial to this particular meme collage, and “Idle Hands provides music and quality cocktails in an engaging rooftop environment” gets me every time.
I’m giving points to this one for its finger-on-the-pulse sensibilities of this current moment, in which we are all obsessed with FX on Hulu show “The Bear” and cannot stop talking about it on the Internet. Yes, chef.
This one ranks high as it clearly took a lot of work to produce a five-slide, Goodnight Moon-themed meme on Goodnight Hospitality, which owns March, Rosie Cannonball and Montrose Cheese & Wine. “The cow jumping over the Mediterranean flavors” is chef’s kiss.
I miss neighborhood gem La Guadalupana the most, but it’s so crowded on the weekends that you’ll likely be seated on the makeshift patio, which is really just the tiny parking lot of the restaurant, a corner store and a washateria. Worth it for the migas, though.
It wouldn’t be Montrose without restaurant and bar pros Justin Yu, Reina Patel and Bobby Heugel of Anvil, Refuge and more. It’s the (713) SMALL-PLATES for me.
I felt this one in my soul.
