Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in July 2022 – The A.V. Club

Ads

Advertisement

Disney+ has officially shared its lineup for July 2022, and a bevy of new binge-worthy content is on the menu. From renewed series to brand-new documentaries, we’ve compiled everything new coming to the streamer next month so you don’t have to.

Alongside a variety of shark-centric documentaries for all the Shark Week heads out there, Disney+ will also share Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The documentary will take fans behind the scenes of the 2022 supernatural adventure.

To honor Independence Day on July 4, the streamer will release America The Beautiful, a documentary narrated by Michael B. Jordan that chronicles the natural world of North America, and highlights some of the continent’s most incredible animals.

Throughout the month Disney+ will also continue the rollout of its latest MCU series, Ms. Marvel, with the first season’s finale set to air on July 13. On July 15, the streamer will also air the third film in its Zombies series, which will introduce an alien invasion into its undead setting.

Then, on July 27, the streamer will celebrate the return of juggernaut Olivia Rodrigo in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Though Rodrigo’s role will reportedly be much smaller this season as she juggles pop megastardom, anything the teen-angst queen touches is sure to drive viewership. Plus, High School Musical veteran Corbin Bleu is set to appear this season.

Clear and crisp TV

The apps are intuitive, the playback is crystal clear, and the newly redesigned remote finally works like it’s supposed to: as a TV remote.

For a full list of everything headed to Disney+ this month and when, see below.

50 Shades Of Sharks

The Birth Of Big Air

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend Of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying The Badger

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

America The Beautiful

PJ Masks Season 5

Ms. Marvel Season 1: Episode 5

The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse

Chibi Tiny Tales season 1

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4

Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 (4 episodes)

Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale

Zombies 3

Mira, Royal Detective Season 2 (4 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 premiere

Light & Magic

source