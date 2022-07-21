Samsung One UI 4.0 & 4.1 (Android 12) update bug & issues tracker – PiunikaWeb

Ads

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on November 23, 2021) follows:

A few days ago, Samsung announced the official launch date for its upcoming Android 12 based skin named One UI 4.0. Unsurprisingly, it is available on the Galaxy S21 series.

The first phones that received the update include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. As one would expect, the latest version brings in several new features that focus on customization, privacy, and tighter integration with other Samsung products.



What comes as a surprise is that this time the release of One UI 4.0 does not coincide with the launch of a new flagship phone. Nonetheless, the company is already rolling out the stable version of One UI 4.0 to some devices.

Looking at the current state of things, we can see that Samsung is a month ahead if we compare them to last year, which is a really good sign. Samsung has also confirmed that it will soon bring One UI 4.0 on the last generation of Galaxy S and Note devices as well as to the Galaxy Z, A series, and tablets.

However, not all features might be available on every device running One UI 4.0 due to hardware limitations. Despite that, One UI 4.0 is a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor since it picks up several new features such as Theme Engine from Android 12.

Having said that, if you are interested in looking at which devices will be getting One UI 4.0, make sure to check out our dedicated One UI 4.0 update tracker.

But, as is the case with every new software update, some bugs and issues will need to be fixed in the upcoming versions. With that being said, we will be keeping track of all bugs and issues that eventually surface on One UI 4.0.

We hope Samsung will acknowledge and resolve these issues so users can experience One UI 4.0 the way it is intended to be.



IST 11:13 am: Samsung has now started rolling out yet another One UI 4 stable update for the Galaxy S21, this time to address lag issues.

IST 12:12 pm: Some Galaxy S21 series users report not receiving any notification for new incoming text messages. However, you can try this workaround to resolve the issue.

IST 05:00 pm: In case you’re one of the few wondering why the media player notification has stopped changing color based on the album art on One UI 4.0, then you may be disappointed to know that this is an intended change in Android 12 as highlighted by a report back in March.

IST 05:00 pm: Samsung seeded the third One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 in South Korea and it brings the following bug fixes, as highlighted by a report:

– Fixed the issue of Fingerprint authentication in some apps

– Fixed the issues that are no effective when choosing the items of Quick panel

– Fixed data display errors about a volume monitor

– Down gesture when navigation bar gesture hint On->Off – Hint bar error

– Fixed the dimming issue about the brightness of the screen after rebooting

– Fixed the issue of resets when the lockscreen is not resolved quickly

– Fixed crashes on Galaxy Watch 4

– Fixed the issue that battery runs out quickly

– Improved disconnected operations about USB connection with Windows PC

– Fixed minor issues

IST 12:11 pm: New reports now indicate that Samsung no longer kills the camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 once the user unlocks the bootloader. While this is still in the Beta build, the stable is set to bear the same change.

IST 12:11 pm: Some users who updated their devices to One UI 4.0 are reporting that the issue where VoLTE was not working during Beta has made it to the stable version. More on that here.

IST 07:37 pm: Several Galaxy S21 users are now reporting an issue with camera app. As per reports, users say that the camera viewfinder turns green when using portrait mode. More on that here.

IST 12:02 pm: New reports now indicate that there might be a catastrophic error with the Google Play system on a few Samsung devices following the update to Android 12-based One UI 4.

This has led to Samsung halting the rollout of this update.

IST 06:35 pm: Samsung assured the users that they are currently analyzing the current One UI 4.0 along with Google following the error with Google Play that led to the suspension of the rollout.

Moreover, the revised version should be rolling out soon including a new Google patch that improves compatibility issues. However, no ETA for rollout has been provided.

IST 06:52 pm: Some Galaxy S21 Ultra users report that One UI 4 update broke connectivity for them. In some cases they suffer from very slow Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, other cases suffer from constant network drops, which affects both calls and mobile connection. Also, while some may use LTE, others even suffer from unstable LTE connectivity.

IST 07: 18 pm: Samsung has resumed the Android 12 rollout for Galaxy S21 devices and it is expected to resolve the app crashing issue. So, users should update their devices to latest version and see if it gets resolved.

IST 05:01 pm: Although the latest update for Galaxy S21 does not mention any bug fix for the green screen bug in portrait mode, one of our readers has confirmed that it’s fixed after installing the update.

IST 12:30 pm: Samsung users recently reported that the Extra Dim feature disappeared from their phones. If you are wondering how to bring it back, head here to know more.

IST 02:15 pm: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus users are experiencing freezing issues when pressing home/back buttons after upgrading to Android 12 (One UI 4.0).

IST 12:48 pm: Some Galaxy S20 users now report that the fingerprint scanner is not working for some apps that support biometric login, when using a third-party launcher. And this started happening after they upgraded to One UI 4.0.

IST 04:22 pm: Some Galaxy A52s users are reporting an issue after One UI 4.0 update that causes touch delay. Users say that the screen does not respond immediately every time there’s an overlay on the screen such as from Messenger chat heads or YouTube PiP.

10:55 am (IST): Some Samsung users are now reporting an issue with Microsoft Intune where they lose connectivity to email and VPN services. And this is happening after the Android 12 udpate.

Fortunately, Microsoft has acknowledged this issue and said that they working with Samsung to resolve this issue. And meanwhile, the affected users can try these workarounds shared by Microsoft until the issue gets fixed.

01:13 pm (IST): Some users now reporting an issue where the Gallery app is crashing when sharing files. And luckily, the Galaxy S moderator has acknowledged the issue and said it’s being looked into. More on that here.

11:24 am (IST): After the Galaxy S21, some owers of Galaxy Note 10+ are now also reporting that VoLTE is not working after upgrading to the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update.

01:59 pm (IST): Samsung has reportedly acknowledged the unreliable mobile services issue reported by Galaxy Fold users after updating to Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Samsung Support says that they have received multiple reports over the same and are working on a fix. However, they did not provide an ETA for a fix.

11:27 am (IST): Some Galaxy users are now reporting (1, 2, 3) an issue with Bixby after upgrading to Android 12. Some say that long-pressing the Bixby button does not invoke the assistant, while for others Bixby app isn’t working.

And while Samsung is yet to acknowledge the issue, an affected user suggested raising the complaint via the Samsung members app. This can be done by navigating to the app > Get help > Send feedback > Error reports.

11:25 am (IST): Some Galaxy S21 users are now reporting (1, 2, 3, 4) Bluetooth connectivity issue after updating to Android 12 based One UI 4.0. Users say that the Bluetooth randomly keeps disconnecting from the devices.

10:34 am (IST): Samsung Galaxy S10 series reportedly looses VR support after Android 12 update. Oculus confirmed that the Galaxy S10 users who choose to update to Android 12-based One UI 4.0 will no longer be able to use Gear VR headsets.

11:48 am (IST): Some Samsung Galaxy A52 users are now reporting (1, 2, 3, 4) battery drain issues after updating to Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

11:30 am (IST): A bunch of users say that the latest Android 12 February update hasn’t fixed the Bluetooth car connectivity issue for them. However, there is a workaround that seems to be working for some.

01:36 pm (IST): Some Samsung Galaxy S10e users are facing (1, 2, 3) battery draining issues after upgrading to Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

11:15 am (IST): Some One UI 4.0 users seem to be unhappy with the recent Calendar app update. They say the update is making the theme inconsistent, has no option to adjust the widget transparency, and has whited-out all appointments.

11:00 pm (IST): Some users who updated their devices to One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 are now reporting that the auto-rotate function is not working as intended.

04:00 pm (IST): Previously, some Galaxy S21 users have complained (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7) of battery draining issues after the Android 12 update.

But now it seems that the issue is resolved. Some users are reporting (1, 2, 3) much-improved battery life after the latest update on their Galaxy S21 device.

06:22 pm (IST): Microsoft now says that Samsung has provided a potential solution for the issue where Gmail and VPN apps are not working with Microsoft Intune.

Moreover, they are currently investigating this solution to see if it works in their environment.

Samsung has provided a potential solution that will take time for us to investigate and determine if it will work in our environment. In the meantime, please continue to use the workarounds below if you run into this issue. (Source)

05:52 pm (IST): While Samsung is doing a tremendous job rolling out the One UI 4.1 update to eligible devices, there’s one unfortunate piece of information that’s come to light.

According to reports, some Samsung Galaxy models such as the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and the mid-range Galaxy A52 5G do not have the new Smart Widgets (stacked widgets) that it introduced with the new skin on the S22. The S21 series did get the feature with the One UI 4.1 update as well.

11:30 am (IST): Many Samsung Galaxy S21 users are saying that their home and back buttons are unresponsive after the One UI 4.1 update.

Other issues like getting stuck on a black screen and missing shortcuts have also surfaced. More on that here.

02:58 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G users have been reporting various issues after upgrading to One UI 4.0. It includes stuttering animations, issues with proximity sensor, auto-brightness, and camera performance. More on that here.



01:36 pm (IST): It has been reported that some Orna RPG players on One UI 4.1 are facing scaling, zooming, and other graphical issues due to Samsung’s Game Optimization service.

07:00 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy S21 users are saying that the Material You like color palette is inaccurate after the One UI 4.1 update. More on that here.

09:30 am (IST): OpenGL that wasn’t working after One UI 4.0 update has been fixed in the latest One UI 4.1.

06:30 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy S21 users who recently updated to One UI 4.1 are reporting that the ‘Recent app suggestions’ feature is broken. More on that here.

10:44 am (IST): Samsung is now rolling out a new biometric security patch for Galaxy Note 20 smartphones to address the fingerprint issues. It can be identified with version 6.0.0.5.

5:00 pm (IST): Many Samsung Galaxy S21 users who updated their devices to One UI 4.1 say they are unable to watch videos in browsers. Head here for a potential workaround.

12:00 pm (IST): Several Galaxy S20+ users are saying they are seeing a green or purple line on their screen after updating to One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. More on that here.

01:13 pm (IST): Some users of Samsung devices (such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy A models) are facing an issue on the screen saver mode options.

Apparently the screen saver mode is automatically resetting back to ‘Colors’ default option. There is still no official acknowledgment on the glitch from Samsung, but, there is a workaroundUnable to play video in browser.

06:30 pm (IST): Several Galaxy S22, S21, S20, Note 20 and other device owners are reporting an issue where app icons are missing from the app drawer and home screen. Head here for some potential workarounds.





