Find peace of mind with Verizon Care Smart and Apple Watch – Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Caring for a loved one doesn’t have to be stressful and expensive. You deserve better, and to help, Verizon is making caregiving easier with Get Help – Caregiver Alert, a new service available through Verizon’s Care Smart app. If Apple Watch detects a hard fall, the Get Help – Caregiver Alert service automatically connects your loved one to you1. The Get Help – Caregiver Alert features are available exclusively for select Apple Watch models and the Care Smart companion app is available on both iOS and Android smartphones.

Get Help – Caregiver Alert features include:

Apple Watch compatibility. The Care Smart app works seamlessly on Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE.

Get fall detection alerts with location. If Apple Watch detects a hard fall and automatically calls emergency services, your loved one’s Trust Circle contacts are alerted through the Care Smart app. Also, caregivers can view a timeline of events, including when a fall was detected or when an emergency call was made, when contacts were alerted and when an incident was closed.

Keep up on where they are. With their permission, use the Care Smart app to view your loved one’s most recent reported location.

Add unlimited trusted contacts. With Get Help – Caregiver Alert service, there is no limit on the number of contacts that can be included in an Apple Watch user’s Care Smart app Trust Circle. Apple Watch users can access their Trust Circle contacts with the tap of a finger.

Everyone stays informed. When a fall is detected or an emergency call is placed, the Care Smart app makes it easy to initiate group messaging communication with your loved one’s Trust Circle contacts.

Apple Watch Series 7 also offers indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app2 and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app3. watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and Photos app.

Get Help – Caregiver Alert is available only for compatible Apple Watches with an active Verizon connected device plan (Number Share – Mobile or a standalone line). For a limited time, the first 30 days of service from your enrollment date are on us. After the first 30 days, the service is only $5 a month per enrolled line. You can cancel your Get Help – Caregiver Alert service in the My Verizon add-ons page or by contacting customer support at (800) 922-0204. Each line is eligible for only one 30-day trial.

Visit the Apple App Store to download the Verizon Care Smart app today. For more details on Apple Watch pricing and data plans, visit Verizon’s Apple Watch site.

1 Verizon does not represent, warrant or guarantee the reliability or accuracy, completeness or timeliness of any location information provided through the Care Smart app or the Get Help – Caregiver Alert service.

2 ECG app not available in all regions.

3 Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes.

