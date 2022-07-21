Will Robinhood List Shiba Inu? 185000 People Hope So as SHIB Crypto Rallies. – InvestorPlace

Ads

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Shiba Inu has captured a Coinbase listing, and now its investors are setting their sights on Robinhood

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) fans are some of the most vocal of the crypto bulls. The ecosystem and its developers have managed to capture a very tightknit community of investors. These investors oftentimes take to Twitter to promote their favorite token. They also often demand listing on increasingly popular trading platforms and respond to naysayers. Now, they’re looking to build enough support to rally Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) for a SHIB crypto listing.

The SHIB token is one that most crypto investors are familiar with, if not for its actual functionality, then for its following’s constant social media promotion. It’s impossible to miss the fans, who churn out updates on their beloved crypto through dedicated Shiba Inu new channels. Meanwhile, it retains an air of controversy around it as well. Its lack of real-world utility remains a hang-up for many in regard to buying. Analysts are torn on the play and its potential, even here at InvestorPlace, where writers’ opinions clash on the meme crypto.

Regardless of bears’ sentiments toward the crypto, its fans push onward. After securing a listing on the Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) exchange last week, SHIB crypto bulls are setting their sights on Robinhood. Robinhood is one of the premier platforms for a crypto to find a listing. As one of the most popular apps for retail investors, cryptos with a listing on the Robinhood have a huge amount of exposure. Since it is primarily a stock-trading app, it offers a level of exposure not afforded by dedicated crypto exchanges.

As it stands right now, Robinhood hosts seven cryptos on its platform; these are Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ), Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) and several notable hard forks of the two. Shiba-inspiration Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) is also one of the altcoin plays available on the app.

A petition from Shiba Inu fans calls for SHIB to join the ranks of Dogecoin on the platform. With over 185,000 signees on the page, the petition is yet another example of Shiba Inu fans’ willingness to rally around the coin. The petition notes Dogecoin’s success on Robinhood’s crypto-trading platform. Furthermore, it declares that SHIB will see a similar level of success if listed.

The optimistic sentiment from the petition and from SHIB’s Coinbase listing late last week are allowing the coin to see some upward momentum. The token is up over 3.5%.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/09/will-robinhood-list-shiba-inu-185000-people-hope-so-as-shib-crypto-rallies/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Stocks to Buy

Hot Stocks

Crypto & Blockchain

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source