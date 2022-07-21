Game of Thrones is the second most in-demand show on HBO Max – Winter is Coming

Ads

Image: Game of Thrones/HBO

Game of Thrones has topped all sorts of charts since its debut in 2011. It has previously been the most-Googled TV show in the world, the most-tweeted-about show in the world, the most pirated show, and so on. That said, last month, it fell short of being the most in-demand show on HBO Max. What beat it out to claim the crown? South Park.

Per The Wrap, a new report from Parrot Analytics has it that Game of Thrones was 47.20 times more in demand than the average show on the streaming service in March 2022. However, at 48.16 times more in demand, South Park just managed to nab the top spot. Clearly, HBO’s $500 million deal for the streaming rights to the animated comedy in 2019 paid off.

Unsurprisingly, the most in-demand show on the service is Euphoria, which had a crazy amount of press this year. See the full list below:

The rankings are based on various different metrics, including consumer research data, the number of streams and downloads, social media engagement, and other sources.

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Naturally, Game of Thrones will always be near the top of the list, not only because it was so popular and influential — look no further than how often people talk about “the next Game of Thrones” — but also because interest has been reignited due to the upcoming spinoff House of the Dragon, arriving later this year.

And House of the Dragon is merely one of a host of spinoff shows in development. There’s The Tales of Dunk and Egg, Ten Thousand Ships… and probably more projects we don’t know about.

House of the Dragon premieres on August 21 on HBO Max. I’ve got no doubt it’ll fly right to the top of HBO’s in-demand list and won’t be knocked off its perch for quite some time!

To stay up to date on everything fantasy, science fiction, and WiC, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Get HBO, Starz, Showtime and MORE for FREE with a no-risk, 7-day free trial of Amazon Channels

Build your custom WiC Daily email newsletter with news and analysis on Game of Thrones and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source