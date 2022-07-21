Resident Alien: Season Two Viewer Votes – TV Series Finale

Ads

Published: March 16, 2022

Can Harry fit in in the second season of the Resident Alien TV show on Syfy? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Resident Alien is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Resident Alien here.

A Syfy comedy series, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Judah Prehn. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with the secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day.



{

“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “TVSeries”,

“name”: “Resident Alien – Season 2”,

“aggregateRating”: {

“@type”: “AggregateRating”,

“ratingValue”: “9.66”,

“bestRating”: “10”,

“ratingCount”: “1928”

}

}

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Resident Alien TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Resident Alien should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on Syfy? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



I love Resident Alien! It’s funny, and very entertaining! Great show! Please continue this series! Great job writers and producers!!

