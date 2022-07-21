Google's latest Pixel 6 update breaks things, again – The Verge

Ads

Some owners report that Wi-Fi is randomly shutting off

Google can’t seem to catch a break with software updates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the first phones that are powered by the company’s own Tensor chip. After having to pull an earlier update that caused a rash of bugs and connectivity issues for early buyers of the phones, Google tried to get back on track by taking its time with the January update. That seemed to go okay, and yesterday, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro both received the February software release (with more bug fixes in tow) right alongside older models, and it looked like everything was getting back to normal.

Not quite.

Yet again, there are initial reports of problems with the February update that are specifically affecting the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and leaving other Pixels unscathed. According to numerous reports on Twitter and Reddit — and as noted by Android Police and Android Central — the latest nasty bug causes Wi-Fi to randomly be switched off on Google’s flagship phones. Other owners are seeing a bizarre and frustrating link between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; when one is enabled, the other turns off and vice versa.

It’s worth emphasizing that not everyone is encountering these issues; there are Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners on Reddit (and on Verge editorial staff) confirming that the February patch successfully installed without producing any negative side effects. But for those who are having a bad experience post-update, these can be show-stopping bugs that hinder fundamental phone functionality.

Prompt and frequent software updates have traditionally been a major selling point for Pixel phones, and feature drops continue to add useful new capabilities. But the consistent issues with Pixel 6 and 6 Pro updates can’t be overlooked; whether it’s Google still getting accustomed to its Tensor silicon or subpar quality assurance testing, something seems to have gone amiss.

The Verge has reached out to Google for comment. For now, the February security patch for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro remains available.

