Parody Coin (PARO) Eyeing Up Binance (BNB) Listing Alongside Apecoin (APE) – The Coin Republic

Ads

Home » Parody Coin (PARO) Eyeing Up Binance (BNB) Listing Alongside Apecoin (APE)

Join Us on Google News

Binance (BNB) is a major cryptocurrency exchange that was created in 2017 that provides crypto-to-crypto trading in over 500 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and its native token BNB. One of the most recent listings on the exchange was Apecoin (APE), a token representing the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT community. Parody Coin (PARO) is currently in its presale stage and aims to be the next big token to launch on Binance.

ApeCoin (APE) gained widespread attention after soaring over 1,000% when it was listed on Binance back in March.

The cryptocurrency was established by the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, with APE serving as the collection’s governance and utility token.

Many believed that the success ofApeCoin would be short-lived however the price of APE has consolidated at $15.50 after only falling as low as $10. Apecoin has also managed to dethrone the 3 Metaverse marvels of Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) by smashing their market capitalisations out of the park. APE is now recognised as the highest-ranking NFT token in terms of market cap.

APE can be traded with several different pairs on the Binance exchange including:

Over the coming months, we are expected to receive more information about the utility behind Apecoin. This should provide clarity and stabilise the price whilst also encouraging more volume through trading.

Hoping to repeat the success of Apecoin is the brand new Parody Coin (PARO). Currently, in phase one of its presale, Parody Coin is a brand new deflationary token that aims to make passive income easier to achieve for all of its holders.

The presale is a phenomenal opportunity to achieve gains that you may never have seen before. With the price of PARO currently at just $0.002, we can see the tremendous growth potential it offers. By the time the presale ends in August, you could easily be looking at a 10 or 20x return on your investment. This could be even higher by the time PARO is listed on the Binance exchange.

In the interactive Paroverse, there are several ways to be rewarded for participating. You have more control over your assets with the passive income approach that Parody Coin provides.

Parody Coin is going from strength to strength. The hype around the presale of PARO is creating a buzz like no other. After the success of Apecoin, we can see that new coins do extremely well once listed on Binance and other major exchanges.

https://presale.parodycoin.io/register

https://parodycoin.io/

https://t.me/PARODYCOIN_OFFICIAL

© Copyright 2022. The Coin Republic

Login to your account below

Remember Me

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

source

Ads