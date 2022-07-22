BTS V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Along With Jin, Suga, Jimin, Lisa and Jisoo Make to Top-20 Instagram – LatestLY

Ads

BTS and BLACKPINK are two of the biggest K-pop groups in the world. And it’s no secret that their members are also major influencers worldwide. Recently, a report by Influencer Marketing Hub showed that in numbers. In total seven members from the boy band, BTS and girl group BLACKPINK featured in the top-20 Instagram influencers in the world and despite the big competition from sporting personalities to Hollywood biggies, these K-pop idols showed tremendous user engagement and authentic engagement rate. The K-pop idols are V aka Kim Taehyung, Jin aka Kim Seok-jin, Jimin and Suga aka Min Yoongi from BTS and three members from BLACKPINK are Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo! Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022: BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Check Full List of Influencers Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

Check Full List of Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

source