Next Apple event reportedly set for March 8 — iPhone SE 2022, new iPad Air expected – Laptop Mag

Ads

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

By Darragh Murphy published 7 February 22

Apple event tipped to arrive this March

Apple is rumored to be working on a low-cost iPhone SE (2022) with 5G connectivity and a new iPad Air 2022, and both are reportedly set to be unveiled at the next Apple event taking place this March.

Apple’s virtual event is set to kick off on Tuesday, March 8, and will set the stage for the next iPhone SE and fifth-gen iPad Air, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. However, there may also be room for one new Mac model.

As detailed in the Power On newsletter (via MacRumors), at least one new Mac model is expected to arrive this spring. This may be a new Mac mini with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, but this could be left until later in the year. Gurman claims there are several Macs with M2 chips that will be announced in 2022, including a revamped MacBook Air, an iMac and a Mac Pro.

While the list of upcoming Apple devices is exciting, it’s a good idea to keep a grain of salt close by. In 2021, the Cupertino tech giant was widely expected to kick off its spring event in March, but the Apple Spring Loaded event didn’t happen until April. That said, Gurman quashed rumors of the event happening in March last year, and is known to have a good track record.

Taking cues from the revamped Apple iPad mini 6, the iPad Air 5 is expected to be equipped with a speedy A15 Bionic, 5G support, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with the iPad Pro‘s Centre Stage feature. However, expect it to look very similar to the hugely popular iPad Air (2020).

Ads

The iPhone SE 2022 may get a similar update, with a processor upgrade (A14 or A15 Bionic) and 5G connectivity. The new model is also set to feature the same 4.7-inch display found in the current model and iPhone 8.

Only time will tell if we see these new Apple devices introduced on March 8. As previously reported, Gurman claims fall 2022 will see the “widest array of new hardware products in its history.” Products include four variants of the iPhone 14, including a new iPhone 14‌ Max, a low-end MacBook Pro and revamped MacBook Air, new iMac and Mac Pro, a refreshed low-end iPad and a new iPad Pro, along with three Apple Watch models and the long-rumored Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it’s connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source