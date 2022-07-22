The original Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, for the lack of a better term, was incredibly lackluster. However, Microsoft is convinced that it is good enough, and rumours about its successor, the Surface Laptop Go 2, emerged in April. Now, Winfuture.de has stumbled upon some more information about the upcoming laptop, which will be available in four colourways, namely Platinum, Sandstone Ice Blue and Sage. It could be unveiled in June 2022, with prices starting at US$650.
As foretold earlier, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is slated to pack an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, putting it an entire generation behind competitors that use the newer (and more powerful) Alder Lake processors. Memory and storage options are likely to be limited, the Winfuture report adds. This time around, thankfully, the base variant ups the storage to 128 GB from 64 GB, but the system memory remains the same at 4 GB. The maxed-out version is expected to pack 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.
Everything else about the Surface Laptop Go 2 will remain largely identical to its predecessor, including its 12.4-inch 60 Hz touch-enabled screen, metal chassis, and paltry selection of ports. It would be ideal if the memory/storage was not soldered, but that is unlikely given the Surface Laptop Go 2’s form factor. Like its predecessor, a Surface Laptop Go 2 for Business is also in the pipeline.
Buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on Amazon
Winfuture.de (in German)
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Surface Laptop Go 2: US$650 laptop to pack an Core i5-1135G7 processor, a 12.4-inch screen, and more – Notebookcheck.net
The original Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, for the lack of a better term, was incredibly lackluster. However, Microsoft is convinced that it is good enough, and rumours about its successor, the Surface Laptop Go 2, emerged in April. Now, Winfuture.de has stumbled upon some more information about the upcoming laptop, which will be available in four colourways, namely Platinum, Sandstone Ice Blue and Sage. It could be unveiled in June 2022, with prices starting at US$650.