Using Someone Else's Netflix Password Is Likely to Get Harder – The Wall Street Journal

Ads

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/using-someone-elses-netflix-password-is-likely-to-get-harder-11616059801

Listen to article

(7 minutes)

Think twice before sharing that Netflix password.

The streaming service for years turned a blind eye to password sharing, but recently started prompting some of its users to verify their identity through a text message.

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ membership

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source