This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/using-someone-elses-netflix-password-is-likely-to-get-harder-11616059801
Listen to article
(7 minutes)
Think twice before sharing that Netflix password.
The streaming service for years turned a blind eye to password sharing, but recently started prompting some of its users to verify their identity through a text message.
Continue reading your article with
a WSJ membership
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Dow Jones Products
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
Using Someone Else's Netflix Password Is Likely to Get Harder – The Wall Street Journal
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.