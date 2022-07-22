Instagram's Playback Feature Lets You Compile Your Fave 2021 IG Stories in One – POPSUGAR

Ads

If you thought your trip down 2021’s memory lane was over with Spotify Wrapped, you are sorely mistaken. Instagram’s 2021 Playback is a newly released feature allowing users to relive their favorite Instagram Stories from the past year. Launched on Dec. 9, the feature mimics Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Rewind, and other end-of-year social media trends by combining a brief highlight of some of your favorite Instagram moments from the past year. When you’re ready to make your own Instagram 2021 Playback, the process couldn’t be easier.

Assuming your Instagram app is up to date, you should start seeing an official 2021 Playback card populate within your Instagram feed. If you click “View Playback,” you’ll be able to get started. If, like me, you haven’t seen the 2021 Playback ad pop up in your feed just yet, Instagram says you can tap the colorful “2021” sticker on any other user’s 2021 Playback Story, which should allow you to build your own 2021 Playback from there.

Once you’ve located Instagram’s 2021 Playback feature, you can start to build your own. Instagram will automatically select up to 10 Instagram Stories you’ve posted throughout 2021 for you, although you can swap them out however you’d like. Once you’re done, you can post the Playback as you normally would with any Instagram Story. The app will keep this new feature going from now until the end of 2021.

Considering this is a brand-new feature that just rolled out, it’s possible that some Instagram users may gain access to 2021 Playback sooner than others. If you’re unable to locate the feature or tap on other users’ Instagram 2021 Playback stickers, try quitting the app and restarting it; you can also try logging out and logging back in. If you’re still experiencing issues, try to verify that you have the latest version of Instagram downloaded by checking for updates in your carrier’s app store. If all else fails, you can visit Instagram’s help center.

by Victoria Edel 2 hours ago

by Kelsey Garcia 2 hours ago

by Yerin Kim 3 hours ago

by Victoria Edel 3 hours ago

by Njera Perkins 3 hours ago

by Amanda Prahl 5 hours ago

by Sara Youngblood Gregory 22 hours ago

by Sabienna Bowman 23 hours ago

want more?

Get Your Daily Life Hack

Right in your inbox

Customize

Select the topics that interest you:

By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from POPSUGAR.

Follow. Like. Love.

STAY IN TOUCH!

Get your daily life hack right in your inbox.

Sign up for our newsletter.

By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from POPSUGAR.

THANKS! YOU’RE NOW SUBSCRIBED

Customize your newsletter.

Please select the topics you’re interested in:

THANKS! YOU’RE NOW SUBSCRIBED

Follow. Like. Love.

Would you like to turn on POPSUGAR desktop notifications to get breaking news ASAP?

Great, Click the ‘Allow’ Button Above ☝️

Awesome, You’re All Set! 🎉

source