Watch Spider-Man films on Disney+ Hotstar: Know Date, Time, Who can watch superhero movies online – India TV News

Posters of Spider-Man movies

Watch Spider-Man films on Disney+ Hotstar: Are you a Spider-Man fan and can't get enough of the superhero? Well, this seems like a dream come true for you the, Disney+ Hotstar in India announced that five Spider-Man films and “Venom (2018)” will be launching on the streaming service in July, giving fans access to more from the Marvel collection, all in one place. “Venom (2018)” and the first Spider-Man films “Spider-Man (2002),” “Spider-Man 2 (2004),” “Spider-Man 3 (2007),” “The Amazing Spider-Man (2012),” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)” will be made available to subscribers on July 1.

Five Spider-Man films and Venom will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar from July 1.

All the users who have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar will be able to watch Spider-Man films and Venom on the streaming platform after their premiere.

The list of Sony Pictures films and launch dates coming to Disney+ Hotstar in India can be found below:

Average teenager Peter Parker is transformed into an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself “Spider-Man,” he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain “Green Goblin.”

In “Spider-Man 2,” Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter's life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled “Doc Ock.” When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ, Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

Peter Parker finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson, and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man's suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains – the deadly Sandman, Venom, and the New Goblin – as well as the enemy within himself.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – Available 1st July, 2022

A teenage Peter Parker grapples with both high school and amazing super-human crises as his alter-ego Spider-Man.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero. Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The evolution story of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass character – Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers – transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponized symbiote rival, Riot?

Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India later this year.

