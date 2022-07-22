Disney+ Hotstar to stream new Korean series ‘Big Mouth’ | Mint – Mint

Ads

NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar will stream Big Mouth, a south Korean television series starring Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah and Kim Joo-hun, on 29 July.

Moving beyond Hindi, English and local languages, Indians are now viewing content from the neighbouring Asian country South Korea. That these crisp and entertaining shows and movies have struck a chord with audiences is evident from the investment companies are making in them.

In 2020, direct-to-home service provider Dish TV India Ltd had announced the launch of a new offering, Korean Drama Active, to be available on DishTV and D2H platforms; it gives users access to premium Korean drama content dubbed into Hindi.

After English and local language content, Spanish, Korean and Japanese titles drive the highest viewing for American streaming service Netflix in India. The second season of zombie tale Kingdom was in the India Top 10 series row in March 2020, when it released. Korean series such as It’s Okay to Not be Okay and Crash Landing on You have also featured in the India Top 10 overall and series rows. Local streaming services such as MX Player also report that Korean content has been a big driver for the international category with shows such as Rich Man, King’s Love and 1% of Something.

Korean content has garnered great interest, especially among millennials because Indian youth are able to relate to the situations and narratives it explores. The cultural similarities between the two nations are quite fascinating. The belief in family values while pursuing a modern approach towards life resonates really well with the viewers in India, according to industry experts.

Like India, Korea, too, is transitioning from a poor to developed country and has the same pulls and pressures. However, unlike Indian serials that go on endlessly, a Korean show is tight, packed with action and often ends its run within a month, managing to completely hold your attention while it is at it.

