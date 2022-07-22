HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows Available at 45% Discount – Wccftech

Ads

HP Touchscreen Laptop and Lifetime MS Office Pro License deal is currently available at a discounted price of just $499.99. In this deal, you will get Microsoft Office 2021 Professional which is the perfect choice for any professional who needs to handle data and documents. Moreover, you will also get EliteBook which provides you with a fast processor with 8GB of RAM to help you in multitasking.

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Lifetime license comes with many new features that will make you more productive in every stage of development.

Office Professional 2021 includes:

System Requirements: Windows 10, 11, recommended 1 GB of RAM, 4 GB available of hard disk formatting such as HFS + (also known as Windows OS Extended or HFS Plus), a monitor with 1280×800 resolution or higher.

HP EliteBook features a 14″ touchscreen display with 1920×1080, showing your files and websites in better detail.

Specs For HP EliteBook 840G4, i5-7200 8GB 256GB SSD 14″ Touchscreen

Includes: HP EliteBook 840G4 14″ Touchscreen i5-7200 8GB 256GB SSD Touchscreen Windows 10 Pro (Refurbished), AC Adapter.

HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows deal is now available for just $499.99 instead of $919. For more details head over to the store link.

