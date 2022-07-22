How to Watch Apple TV Plus 2022 [Apple TV App & Signup Guide] – Cloudwards

Ads

If you’d like to try out Apple TV Plus but aren’t sure how it works, no worries. In this guide, we’ll show you how to watch Apple TV Plus on any device.

Navigating your way through the world of streaming devices and streaming services can be tricky. Similar names for different products and services certainly don’t make it any easier. In this post, we’ll explain how to watch Apple TV Plus and how it works.

First of all, Apple TV Plus is not the same as Apple TV. Apple TV is the line of Apple devices used for media streaming. Its competitors include Roku, Firestick and Chromecast. It turns regular TVs into smart TVs and lets you watch content from a variety of apps like Netflix on the big screen.

Apple TV Plus, on the other hand, is a streaming service that you can access without using an Apple device. It hosts a wide variety of content including, but not limited to, Apple original series, movies and documentaries. You can watch Apple TV Plus on several devices, including smartphones, computers, smart TVs and streaming devices like Roku.

No. However, if you own an Apple TV streaming device, you can watch Netflix and content from a range of streaming services with it.

Yes. The Apple TV app is compatible with many smart TVs.

No, but you do need an Apple ID. You can create one when you sign up for Apple TV Plus via the Apple TV app.

Apple TV Plus offers a seven-day free trial. If you buy an Apple device, you get Apple TV Plus free for three months.

Open up the Apple TV app on your device, then navigate to Apple TV Plus. Click on “stream now” and you’ll be prompted to sign in with your Apple ID. If you don’t have an Apple ID, click “create Apple ID” on the sign-in page.

Once you’re signed in, you’ll see the option to subscribe to Apple TV with a seven-day free trial. If you buy an Apple device, you can get Apple TV Plus free for three months.

This depends on the kind of device you have. If you have an Apple TV, Roku, Firestick, Chromecast with Google TV or another compatible device like a smart TV (Sony TV, Samsung TV, etc.), you can install the Apple TV app. You’ll be able to stream Apple TV Plus from the app. Check out Apple’s list of Apple TV compatible devices to find out if yours will work.

You can watch Apple TV Plus on your smartphone or tablet with the latest version of iOS installed. Usually, the Apple TV app is already installed on Apple devices, but if you don’t see it, you can find it in the app store. The Apple TV app isn’t available for Android, but you can still watch it in a web browser on Android phones and devices.

Apple TV Plus is like other streaming services in that you can watch it in a web browser. To watch Apple TV Plus online, simply visit Apple TV in a web browser and sign in to Apple TV Plus from there.

To watch Apple TV movies or shows offline, you can download content to watch on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or iPod Touch. You can’t download on Apple TV and other streaming devices, smart TVs or in a web browser, though.

Apple TV+ is available in more than 100 countries. This includes the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Botswana, South Africa and many more.

If you’re wondering how to sign up for an Apple TV+ trial and watch on any device, you can follow these easy steps.

Open the Apple TV app on your phone, tablet or computer and click on “start free trial.” Sign in with your Apple ID. If you haven’t already got an Apple ID, click on “create new Apple ID” and follow the steps.

Once you’re signed in, click on “confirm” to complete your subscription.

Once your subscription has been confirmed, you can start exploring the content catalog. Click on “see full lineup” to check out what’s available.

If you already have an Apple TV Plus subscription but are traveling to a country where it’s not available, you can use a VPN for Apple TV to continue using the service overseas. All you need to do is connect to a server in your home country. If you’re curious about using a VPN with more of your favorite services like Netflix and Hulu, check out our best VPN for streaming list. If you just want a quick answer, go with ExpressVPN.

That said, you can’t use a VPN to sign up for Apple TV Plus in a location where it’s not available because your Apple ID is linked to one location. You can change your Apple ID location, but if you want to subscribe to a paid service like Apple TV Plus, you have to provide payment information. That payment information must also be linked to the country you’re trying to connect to.

For this reason, a VPN won’t help you to sign up for Apple TV Plus from a country where it’s unavailable unless you have a payment method linked to a country where it is.

To sum it up, Apple TV Plus is a reasonably priced streaming service with a not-too-shabby selection of content on offer. Best of all, it’s available in over 100 countries and its seven-day free trial gives you the chance to see if it’s worth it before you commit.

Do you use Apple TV Plus? If so, have you ever used a VPN to access it from a restricted location? Let us know in the comments and, as always, thanks for reading!

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Also interesting

Most popular on Cloudwards

© 2007-2022 Cloudwards.net – We are a professional review site that receives compensation from the companies whose products we review. We test each product thoroughly and give high marks to only the very best. We are independently owned and the opinions expressed here are our own.

Because the Cloudwards.net team is committed to delivering accurate content, we implemented an additional fact-checking step to our editorial process. Each article that we fact check is analyzed for inaccuracies so that the published content is as accurate as possible.

You can tell that an article is fact checked with the Facts checked by symbol, and you can also see which Cloudwards.net team member personally verified the facts within the article. However, providers frequently change aspects of their services, so if you see an inaccuracy in a fact-checked article, please email us at feedback[at]cloudwards[dot]net. We strive to eventually have every article on the site fact checked. Thank you.

source