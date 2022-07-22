Tenorshare Phone Mirror: Play Android Games on Computer With Game Keyboard – Yahoo Finance

Ads

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tenorshare Phone Mirror provides users to cast Android screen to PC/Mac in real time. As the number of mobile phone games is increasing daily, the gamers wish to play these games on their PCs or Mac. Now, the feature of Tenorshare Phone Mirror is launched recently. All game lovers can play Android games using the game keyboard! You set key mapping and then you can use a mouse and keyboard to control the mobile games. For some popular games, i.e., PUBG, Genshin Impact, Among Us, Free Fire, and Game for Peace, it has default key settings.

“Previously, Tenorshare provided you to mirror and control Android on the computer but did not offer a chance to play Android games using a game keyboard. To meet users’ needs, we decide to launch a new feature of screen mirroring software! Now Tenorshare Phone Mirror can provide all users to play Android games on PC & Mac with game keyboard,” said Tenorshare’s CEO, while introducing the new feature.

Major Features Of Tenorshare Phone Mirror

1. Allow you to play Android games with a game keyboard on a PC or Mac.

2. Mirror Android screen and display it on a bigger screen. You can also run Android Apps on Windows/Mac.

3. Using a mouse and keyboard, you can control your Android phone on the computer.

4. Multi-device mirroring & displaying Simultaneously (Up to 5 devices)

5. Record the Android screen or take screenshots directly from the computer.

6.1-click to turn off the phone screen during screen mirroring, and reduce its battery consumption

Price and Availability

Tenorshare Phone Mirror is available for Mac 10.13 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11. It applies to most Android phones on the market, like Samsung, Xiaomi, Google, Huawei, Nokia, etc. It is available on Android 12/11/10/9/8/7/6. For Windows users, the price is $19.95 for a multi-device of 1-month license now.

Click here to see the detailed information:

https://www.tenorshare.com/products/phone-mirror.html

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is a leading professional software provider with millions of users across Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac platforms. Tenorshare offers tools and services around data transfer, system repair, data recovery, unlocking phones, and similar other utilities.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/hEH9hMqtjl8

source