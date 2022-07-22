iPhone 14 Pro leaks show hole-punch and pill-shaped display cutouts – Yahoo Finance

Ads

Before the iPhone 13 arrived, there was a great deal of speculation that Apple would finally ditch the notch. The sensor housing featuring the selfie camera and Face ID sensor had been around since the iPhone X. Nearly every other major phone maker had since adopted a hole-punch design.

But even as the rest of the industry moved on, Apple stuck to its guns. Sure, the notch is smaller on the iPhone 13 models, but it is still very much there. 2022 may spell the death of the notch, though, as new reports suggest that Apple is bringing a brand new design to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Today's Top Deals

Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now if you hurry!

Brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are so cheap it might be a mistake

Amazon's #1 best-selling bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews have a rare discount!

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: $10 COVID tests, $110 AirPods, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

Initially, rumors pointed to a hole-punch display similar to what we have seen from Android vendors in recent years. Presumably, Apple would have found a way to place the Face ID components under the screen, and the selfie camera would be visible through the cutout.

Then, last September, Twitter user ShrimpApplePro shared an intriguing image of an iPhone display with two cutouts. One was circular and the other was pill-shaped. The camera would be placed inside the circular cutout, and the Face ID system would be in the pill. At the time, we did not think much of the leak, but this week, a reliable source confirmed the legitimacy of the photo.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the “hole + pill” design from the leaked photo:

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei…Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Young added that the hole will likely be for the dot projector. Meanwhile, the pill will contain the selfie and IR cameras. There was some speculation that Apple would be able to hide at least some of the sensors underneath the display. It is still early enough for rumors to change, but for now, the consensus is that this will be the new look for at least a generation.

At first glance, the evolution of the notch might not look like much of an upgrade. Though more of the display is visible, there is now a weird sliver of screen between the two cutouts. The good news is that an OLED display makes this issue easy to fix, as Max Weinbach notes:

You guys do know they can disable the display between the two and since it’s OLED, it’ll look black, right?

Not saying they will but could explain this https://t.co/zVCY9ATcfy

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2022

Personally, I still think the notch is an eyesore, even if I have gotten used to it after owning an iPhone 11 for over two years. I have no doubt that iPhone owners would adapt to the double cutout design relatively quickly as well. Plus, as Young and others have noted, it would help the iPhone to stand out in an increasingly crowded field.

Until Apple has the technology to put the camera and Face ID sensors beneath the display, it will continue to set its phone design apart from its biggest rivals. The iPhone 14 picture will get clearer as we get closer to fall.

See the original version of this article on BGR.com

Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.72% and 2.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Seana Smith, and Dave Briggs look at several of today's trending stocks.

A relatively safe way to invest in the stock market is to focus on dividend stocks with strong track records that offer above-average yields. Two stocks fitting that criteria now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). It makes for a low-volatility investment that generally doesn't move as wildly as the overall stock market.

Laura Hoy, Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst, analyzes Snap's earnings report, its daily active users, and competition stemming from TikTok.

Tech giants Microsoft and Google have just taken additional hard decisions ahead of their earnings reports.

Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Novavax CEO Stan Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CDC recommending Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults, COVID vaccine distribution, the vaccine demand, and the outlook for an Omicron vaccine.

In this article, we will be taking a look at 7 energy stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. To skip our detailed analysis of Leon Cooperman’s hedge fund profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 3 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon […]

Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

Simmer down, Tesla Cybertruck bulls.

As demand for natural gas around the world soars, the focus in the United States has turned to building the infrastructure for the next stage of the LNG boom

AT&T Inc.'s shares sold off sharply Thursday after the telecommunications giant cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year, but one analyst said the latest report wasn't all bad.

Real estate investment platform Fundrise recently acquired Sunset Village, a community of 233 detached, single-family rental homes in Panama City, Florida. The purchase was made by a joint venture between two Fundrise-sponsored funds: the Flagship Real Estate Fund, which was backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) last year with a $300 million credit facility, and the Growth eREIT VII. The joint venture acquired the community for approximately $110.2 million from a developer who completed

Average fuel price per gallon at American Airlines (AAL) climbs to $4.03 in Q222 from $1.91 a year ago.

On Friday, the stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

(Bloomberg) — The 10% surge in Tesla Inc. shares Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker reported strong earnings is creating one notable group of losers: The pile of traders betting against the stock. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrest

source