War in Ukraine: Samsung Suspends Shipments of Phones, Chips – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.

Simulcast of Bloomberg Television

Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark

The Breakfast Index Shows Prices Soaring for UK Consumers

China Snap Lockdown Crimps Beachside Business, Strands Tourists

Nigeria Startup to Expand Electric Vehicle Use in African Push

A 79-Year-Old Tech Pioneer Aims for His Third Startup IPO

Snap Plunges After Advertiser Slump Crushes Quarterly Sales

Jan. 6 Takeaways: Trump’s Silence, Pence Agents’ Fear, Hawley on the Run

Sri Lanka Latest: Army Crackdown on Protest Before Cabinet Named

World’s Frothiest Housing Market Cools in Global Warning Signal

Ex-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading Case

Disney Is in Talks With the BBC to Stream ‘Doctor Who’ Series

String Quartet Brings Music to Inmates in Mississippi Prison

Struggling to Stay Cool? So Is the Generator Powering Your Aircon

Joe Biden Has Covid. Will We Care About It Now?

Bank of Japan Should Stop Meddling in Financial Markets

A Chef Tackles Inequality by Opening Farms in Black Communities

The US Has Lost Its Way on Computer Chips

Macau Casino Crash Shifts World’s Gambling Crown to Las Vegas

Despite Abe’s Push, Women Still Largely Absent From Japan Boards

Planned Parenthood Workers at 28 Clinics Vote to Unionize

Trucker Protest Keeps Dockworkers From Work at Key California Hub

Biden Balked Late at Bold Climate Decree After Rush to Get Ready

EDF Asks UK to Trigger Force Majeure in Hinkley Nuclear Contract

Why Neighborhoods and Small Businesses Thrive in Tokyo

Pennsylvania County Could Become First to Divest From Wells Fargo Over Abortion

Boston Train Fire Adds to Troubled Safety Record at Transit Agency

Ex-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading Case

Crypto Crash Be Damned, Some Workers Still Choose Digital Pay

Indonesia Plans Wholesale Digital Currency to Improve Transfers

The Samsung Galaxy S22, from left, S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S22+ Ultra 5G smartphones.



Samsung Electronics Co. has suspended product shipments to Russia due to current geopolitical developments, joining a growing list of companies from Apple Inc. to Microsoft Corp. that are halting sales and services in the country following its invasion of Ukraine last week.

The South Korean tech giant is actively monitoring the complex situation, the company said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. Exports to Russia of all Samsung products ranging from chips to smartphones and consumer electronics have been suspended, according to a person familiar with the matter.

source