Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 get June 2022 firmware update – MSPoweruser

by Joe Rogun

Jun 22, 2022 at 12:33 GMT4 weeks ago

Microsoft recently pushed the June 2022 firmware update to the Surface Laptop Go 2 devices. The June firmware update was their first firmware update for the devices. Microsoft is now making the firmware available for more Surface devices, though it does not include the same changes for all Surface devices, which isn’t a surprise.

The June 2022 firmware update is now rolling out to Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro X (SQ1), and Surface Pro X (SQ2) devices. For Surface Laptop 2 owners, the changes are not that big but essential. Laptop 2 users get improvements in graphics performance and stability, fixes for critical security vulnerabilities, and fixes for an issue with the Camera app taking photos with HDR disabled. The update is available for those running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Version 20H1, or greater. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about the update.

Surface Laptop 2 firmware update changelog



Surface Pro X users, on the other hand, are getting some interesting changes with the update. Pro X (SQ1) and Pro X (SQ2) users are now getting several changes, including improved system performance and stability, improvements in graphics and Wi-Fi stability, support for future Windows OS releases, and a fix for the camera setting issue. The June firmware is available for those running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Version 20H1, or greater. The complete official changelog is given below.

Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 June firmware update changelog



Since these pieces of firmware are rolling out in a phased manner, it will take a few more days to complete the process. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the firmware will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. To complete the installation, you will also need to restart your Surface Laptop 2/ Pro X.

