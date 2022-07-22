Why RBI wants ban on cryptocurrencies – India Today

Ads

Jump to navigation

Speak Now

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 18, delivered yet another blow to crypto trade when she said in the Lok Sabha that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wanted to ban cryptocurrencies. However, she was of the view that such a ban will be effective only through joint international efforts.

“Cryptocurrencies are, by definition, borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards,” Sitharaman said. The RBI has recommended framing legislation for the crypto sector and has concerns about its adverse effects on the Indian economy.

However, her reference to “cryptocurrencies not being currencies” has once again confused crypto exchanges and investors. Some are even taking heart from the fact that what will be banned, after all, will be cryptos’ use as legal tender. That is something that even supporters of cryptos would not press for. Is the government planning to allow trading in cryptos even as it bans the use of cryptos as a currency or a legal tender?

Ads

The exact words of the finance minister were: “RBI mentioned cryptocurrencies are not a currency because every modern currency needs to be issued by the central bank/ government.” If that is the case, the general expectation is that the Centre would allow trading in cryptos as is happening at present. The RBI has been a vocal critic of cryptocurrency, with governor Shaktikanta Das describing cryptos as a “clear danger” and saying that anything that derives value based on make-believe, without any underlying asset, is just speculation under a sophisticated name.

“She (the finance minister) has used two well-thought-out words, ‘legislation’ and ‘prohibition’. Prohibition in its true sense is never a blanket ban but a confined restriction. In my opinion, the FM is playing safe by adopting a wait-and-watch strategy,” said Khaleelulla Baig, co-founder and CEO of Koinbasket, a cryptocurrency investment platform. India is on the brink of losing the opportunity to become a world leader in the crypto space because of this hawkish stance, he said, adding that the next wave of crypto adoption in India will be so impactful that the government would be compelled to legalise and regulate the Web 3.0 space in view of the greater public interest, economic incentives and opportunity cost.

The crypto world has been going through a series of setbacks this year as the Ukraine war drags on and countries stare at still higher inflation. High inflation is prompting central banks across the world to raise interest rates, hurting market sentiment. In May, the global crypto market fell sharply, led by the fall of “stablecoin” TerraUSD (codenamed UST), which fell to $6.16 billion in m-cap, a 63.3 per cent fall compared to its m-cap a month ago.

A stablecoin like TerraUSD uses complex codes to create new coins or destroy old ones to maintain a steady price. But with big investors dumping the coin, it dropped below $1 and further collapsed to $0.30 on May 11. Its sister coin, Terra (codenamed Luna), has been on a free fall too, wiping off billions in investor wealth. Indian crypto exchanges delisted Terra (Luna) from trading as its price crashed below zero on May 13.

In early July, Singapore-based Vauld, a crypto-lending platform founded by Indian entrepreneurs Darshan Bathija and Sanju Kurian, suspended withdrawals and deposits, leaving nearly 800,000 of its subscribers in the lurch. Media reports claimed that a majority of the Vauld users were Indian and accounted for 20 per cent of the assets under management, and had a daily volume of $10-15 million on the platform. The company, which had said it “aims to build a banking system which is more swift, secure, and decentralised than traditional banks” through blockchains, blamed the volatile market conditions for this decision. Vauld’s move comes on the back of crypto platforms such as Celsius Network and Voyager Digital (both US-based) suspending trading, landing hundreds of thousands of investors in a soup as they were unable to liquidate their crypto assets.

Already hurt by the 30 per cent taxes imposed on crypto trading in the Union Budget in February, millions of Indian investors have been rattled by these recent events. As many as 15-20 million Indians have invested around $6 billion (Rs 47,712 crore) in cryptos on digital platforms, as per industry estimates in November last year. With the tax taking effect from July 1 this year, Indian exchanges have seen a significant decline in daily trading, according to media reports. It is estimated that there are 40 crypto exchanges in India.

Subscribe to India Today Magazine

China’s next big worry: A mortgage crisis knocking on its doors

‘Tweet apology or go to jail’: Foreign journo says she was threatened by Taliban

Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s top medal contenders

Dhanush turns up in veshti at The Gray Man Mumbai premiere

Congress MPs protest in Parliament against Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning

Don’t scare us by using ED, says Mamata Banerjee at TMC martyrs’ day rally

“If I get 20 minutes with Virat Kohli, I will be able to help him”, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Heartwarming Story Of Kerala Couple Who Operate A State Bus Together

Anju Modi on her new collection, return of physical fashion shows and more | Watch

Don’t scare us by using ED, says Mamata Banerjee at TMC martyrs’ day rally

“If I get 20 minutes with Virat Kohli, I will be able to help him”, Says Sunil Gavaskar

iOS 16 Beta 1 hands-on: 5 cool features you should try

Copyright © 2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source