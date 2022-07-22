June 2022 security update for Samsung Galaxy S22 available to download in the US – HC Newsroom

Ads

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro getting new July 2022 optimization update

July 2022 update brings new features for Huawei Watch GT Runner

Check the HarmonyOS 3.0 second batch devices list [Leaked]

First batch HarmonyOS 3.0 devices leaked [List]

Huawei Mate X getting July 2022 system update

Huawei P60 to feature 14nm Kirin 9100: Rumor

Huawei Mate 50 will come with hole punch and 50 Pro with notch: Tipster

VIKK K19 Pro Launched: Non Huawei phone with HarmonyOS, Kirin 985 5G chip

Huawei P50E gets new pink color, launching tomorrow

Huawei Mate 50 teaser is coming at HarmonyOS 3.0 event?

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro getting new July 2022 optimization update

July 2022 update brings new features for Huawei Watch GT Runner

Stable EMUI 12 for Huawei P20 and P20 Pro is expanding

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro July 2022 Update is expanding with Start River watchface and audio control center

Breaking: Huawei P30 Lite getting stable EMUI 12

Google Play Store 31.5.16 rolling out

Get the Google Play Services 22.26.14

Download the latest Google Play Store APK [31.4.10]

Huawei Books app gets new 9.1.23.300 version

WhatsApp Android to address third-party keyboard issue

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 classic ring lens design reminds of Mate series

New Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 will launch alongside HarmonyOS 3.0

Tablet or a smartphone? New MatePad looks like a Huawei Mate 40

New Huawei MatePad Pro teaser shows giant circular camera and elegant design

Huawei MatePad 11 ‘Sakura Pink’ goes on sale at 445 USD

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro July 2022 Update is expanding with Start River watchface and audio control center

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 HWA earbuds coming on July 27

Huawei Watch GT 3 WeChat version to launch for Android and HarmonyOS

World’s first HWA certified Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 will launch on July 27

Huawei Watch 3 Pro ECG to launch on July 27

Published

on

By

The most senior flagship model Samsung Galaxy S22 is now inclined to grab the update of the recent month. Samsung has always prioritized bringing security patches to the Galaxy S22 series device, similarly, the June 2022 security update came.

In the United States Samsung started rolling out the June 2022 security update for the Verizon Galaxy S22 users. The recent update is pointed to stabilizing the device performance in a new way, also maintaining the high-end security.

Verizon US users can know the update through the below-mentioned version number:

Galaxy S22: S901USQU2AVF1

Galaxy S22+: S906USQU2AVF1

Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQU2AVF1

June 2022 update fixes:

Information reveals that Samsung and Google are offering fixes for CVE Critical 5, High 39, and Normal Level 1. You can also see some changes and improvements after importing the new software update to the Galaxy S22 in the United States.



Samsung Galaxy S22 upcoming update:

As above mentioned the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup is the most senior flagship model, meanwhile it definitely grabs or is eligible to get the upcoming major update including the One UI 4.1.1 and the One UI 5.0. The company already started checking firms for these major updates.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Ads

This will redesign your smartphone with new and innovative features that give you the next level of experience. So are you guys excited to experience the One UI 4.1.1 and One UI 5.0 update on your Samsung Galaxy S22 series?

(Via)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 gains MIUI 13 update internally in China

Xiaomi Mi 10T/10T Pro grabbing MIUI 13 June 2022 update

Android 13 Device List: One UI 5, OxygenOS 13, MIUI 13.5/14, Realme UI 4.0, ColorOS 13

Huawei P50 Pro receives June 2022 update, improves protection capabilities [CN]

Samsung One UI 5.0 Android 13 beta testing internally

Published

on

By

A couple of days ago, Samsung officially introduces a new Wallet app that combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to store and access digital IDs, parents and loyalty cards, keys, and more.

Today, the Korean tech giant kicked off a new version update for the Wallet app for the Samsung Galaxy devices via the Galaxy Store. The update comes with some minor bug fixes and improvements in the app.

Notably, the Samsung Wallet update can be identified via the 5.1.26 build version and have an installation weight of around 109.03 MB, with the hefty weight you can assume that the update brings some miserable changes to the app.

Get Samsung Wallet 5.1.26 update: APKMirror

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

If you don’t install the Samsung Wallet app till now then can get it via the link and stay up to date with your application for further security and application better performance. Rember that the application is available only in some selected countries read more.



Samsung Wallet App:

Samsung has released a new platform that allows users to organize their digital keys, boarding passes, ID cards, etc. in one app. Samsung Wallet is secured by Samsung Knox’s defense grade and utilizes Samsung Blockchain Wallet’s open Galaxy ecosystem.

The new Samsung Wallet app provides users with a stylish interface and one-swipe access to payment cards, loyalty cards, membership cards, and more. It also stores passwords securely so that users can log in to apps and services quickly and easily.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Published

on

By

Samsung Galaxy’s built-in Camera app receives a new update to enhance your photography experience with certain improvements. After grabbing this latest update from the Camera app you will notice a clear and visual image and flawless functioning.

Samsung is one of the rare OEMs that releases regular updates for its Camera app, to give all time better experience than before. The application gives better and enhanced photos and videos with various effects on your Galaxy phones.

Notably, the recent Samsung Camera update can be identified via the 12.0.06.39 build version, which is updated from 12.0.06.25. So users update your Samsung Galaxy Camera app via the Galaxy Store or can grab it through a third-party source.

Samsung Camera 12.0.06.39 update: APKMirror



All you need to do compromise is 42.12MB of data to install its latest update that gives you a stable camera performance, flawless working, and some minor bug fixes. We recommend staying up to date with your camera app to create shared and clean memories of pictures.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Here’s how to install it:

Open the Galaxy Store

Now hit on the Menu icon

After clicking on the Updates option, the list of all the pending app updates is displayed on the screen, you can update them separately or update all.

Published

on

By

Samsung is gradually expanding the recent June 2022 Android security update for its eligible devices, and here one more exclusive device is added to get its taste. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts obtaining the June 2022 security update in India.

June 2022 Update changelog:

The June 2022 update improves the system security to provide Samsung Galaxy S21 FE a high-end security protection Recent update comes with devices stability and better performance The new release upgrades various stocks apps to improve the overall functioning of the smartphone Samsung Kids Samsung Notes Samsung Internet Samsung Members Samsung Pay Calculator Voice Recorder The update adds new and enhanced features to increase the user’s experience Last but not least the June 2022 security update brings further improvements to performance



If you are localized in India install this latest firmware update on your smartphone, you can identify it via the One UI build version G990EXXU2CVF1. To experience all the above-mentioned features and improvements all you need to spend is 934.18 MB of data.



Samsung Galaxy S21 FE:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is built with a plastic back and metal frame material with the 6.4-inch FHD+AMOLED display which supported a 120 Hz refresh rate. When talking about its processor then it is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the Exynos 2100.

It comes in two storage capacity which include 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 4,500mAh battery which supports 25W weird charging and 15W wireless charging.

Most importantly, the camera features, it packed a 12MP+12MP+ 8MP rear camera and a 32MP of front camera.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

(Via)

Copyright © 2022 Huaweicentral.com

source