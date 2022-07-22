Windows 11 KB5014668 released with a new feature and more – WindowsLatest

Ads

KB5014668 is now available for Windows 11 outside the Windows Insider Program and it comes with plenty of improvements. This is an optional update and it won’t download or install automatically unless you click on the ‘Download & install’ button. You can also download the offline installers of Windows 11 KB5014668.

June 2022 optional update apparently includes features and improvements that will be rolled out to everyone as part of July 2022 Patch Tuesday. In other words, if you choose to skip the update, you will eventually receive all new features and improvements on the next Patch Tuesday.

However, if you go ahead with the optional update, you won’t receive the same set of fixes again in the next update. Instead, you will only receive the missing security fixes. June 2022’s optional update for Windows 11 apparently comes with one new feature called ‘Search highlights’.

The search highlights feature was recently released on Windows 10 and it’s now heading to devices running Windows 11 21H2 or newer. For those unfamiliar with ‘search highlights’, this new Windows 11 feature presents notable and interesting moments of each day. This includes holidays, anniversaries, and other moments.



The moments can be both global and local i.e related to your region. In order to get started with search highlights, you can simply tap on the search icon on your taskbar. As you can see in the above screenshot, the Windows Search interface has completely changed to highlight contents from Bing.

The content could be related to updates from your organization too. This would happen only when your device itself is linked to an organization. When the device is already linked, Windows will be able to suggest people, files, and more.

It is worth noting that users won’t get search highlights immediately after installing the patch. As per the company, it is being rolled out in phases and it won’t appear for some folks anytime soon.

Windows 11 KB5014668 Direct Download Links: 64-bit

As you’re probably aware, offline installers are particularly useful when you’re unable to download and install the update directly via Windows Update. If you prefer the manual installation method over Windows Update, you can head to Microsoft Update Catalog and click on the ‘Download’ button next to the supported version.

Notably, it’s generally a good idea to avoid optional updates. In fact, optional updates aren’t meant for enterprise machines. An optional update allows administrators to test the next Patch Tuesday update. At the same time, enthusiasts who cannot wait for the security release Patch Tuesday update can try out the optional update.

Windows 11 Build 22000.778 apparently comes with tons of bug fixes. For example, Microsoft has fixed an issue that might prevent users from upgrading to Windows 11 (original release). This problem was reported on Windows 10 machines and it’s now resolved, which means more users should now be able to update to the new OS.

Windows 11 Build 22000.778 has fixed an issue where users might run into issues when playing video clips in some games. Another bug has been fixed where games may stop working if they play sound effects using certain audio technology.

Another bug has been fixed where Windows 11 prevents Bluetooth from reconnecting to some audio devices.

There are several quality improvements in this release. For example, Microsoft has changed the name of the Your Phone app to ‘Phone Link’ in the Settings. Microsoft is also making changes to Windows 11 to fix an issue where the Surface Dial customization settings page could stop working.

Here’s the complete list of bug fixes and improvements:

