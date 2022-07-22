Alphabet (GOOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday – MarketBeat

Ads

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $26.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $109 EPS for the current fiscal year and $129 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.66.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

