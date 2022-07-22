Is 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix? – Decider

Ads

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend.

Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn, Where the Crawdads Sing promises to be one of those movies everyone is talking about. You don’t want to miss out, so read on to find out where to watch Where the Crawdads Sing and when to expect Where the Crawdads Sing on streaming.

Right now, the only place to watch Where the Crawdads Sing is in a movie theater when it opens on Friday, July 15. You can find a showing at a movie theater near you via Fandango. After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to purchase Where the Crawdads Sing on digital platforms like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

The short answer is: We don’t know. A digital release date for Where the Crawdads Sing has not yet been announced, but we can guess that the movie will follow the 45-day theatrical window that has become the new standard in the COVID-19 pandemic. Another Sony Movie, Father Stu, became available to rent for $19.99 on VOD after 45 days in movie theaters. If Where the Crawdads follows a similar release strategy, you might be able to rent the movie for $19.99 around the last week of August 2022.

It’s also possible you will see Where the Crawdads Sing on Disney+ and Netflix. Read on for more info.

Where the Crawdads Sing may be on Hulu or Disney+ eventually—but you’ll have to wait. Last year, Disney made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Sony titles to Disney’s streamers, Disney+ and Hulu, after the movies are released on Netflix, beginning with Sony’s 2022 release slate. The deal will bring Sony’s titles, such as Where the Crawdads Sing to Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows, which should be a little over 18 months after the movie opens in theaters. Therefore, you may see Where the Crawdads Sing on the Disney streaming platforms around January or February 2024.

No. Where the Crawdads Sing is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)

Not right now—but it will be someday. While you won’t see Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix before it releases on video-on-demand, last year Sony signed a deal to bring the studio’s 2022 film slate to Netflix during the “Pay 1 window,” which used to be 18 months after the film’s theatrical release, but could be even sooner, given that most theatrical windows have been reduced from 90 days to 45 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the Sony movie Uncharted was released on Netflix this week, just five months after it opened in theaters. So it’s possible you will see Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023.

