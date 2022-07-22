Apple iPad mini 6 plus AppleCare kits are up to $60 off for a limited time – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple Authorized Reseller B&H Photo is knocking up to $60 off iPad mini 6 plus AppleCare kits just in time for Father’s Day.

For a limited time only, save up to $60 on Apple’s latest iPad mini when bundled with AppleCare. Several of the models feature 256GB of storage to run a variety of apps. Or if you’re looking for Cellular connectivity, the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model in Space Gray is available for $658 ($60 off) with AppleCare.

In addition to the cash discounts, expedited shipping is free within the contiguous U.S. Payboo cardholders can also further extend the savings with either special financing or a sales tax refund in qualifying states.

If you're looking for the best deals on Apple hardware, it's worth checking out our Apple Price Guide.

