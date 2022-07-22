Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just tipped for built-in S Pen by leaker – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could basically be a Galaxy Note according to a new rumor
The Samsung Galaxy Note line may be dead, but according to a new rumor the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could get the phablet’s best feature.
Alongside some interesting-sounding design changes, a new post on leaker Ice Universe’s Weibo page (opens in new tab) also mentions that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with a built-in S Pen stylus. With the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 officially canceled by Samsung this year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sounds like it could be the replacement that smartphone stylus fans are looking for.
While the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is compatible with the S Pen, it is a separate accessory that can only attach to the phone via certain cases. The Galaxy S22 Ultra instead sounds like it would use a smaller S Pen that fits within the body of the phone, which would be far more convenient for users.
The design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also allegedly look like the Galaxy Note series too. Ice Universe doesn’t specify how, but we would imagine that involves a squarer design (Galaxy S phones are traditionally given rounded corners) and possibly a wider body. The post does mention a screen ratio of 19.3:9, which if true would make the Galaxy S22 Ultra a wider phone than the 20:9 display of the Galaxy S21 series.
Ice Universe also mentioned the presence of a 5,000 mAh battery. That’s on par with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and makes sense for the size of the phone. We’ve heard other phones in the Galaxy S22 family will be getting smaller batteries instead though. The base Galaxy S22, according to this rumor, would drop to a 3,700 mAh battery from the 4,000 mAh one in the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S22 Plus from 4,800mAh to 4,500 mAh.
A second leak from GalaxyClub (opens in new tab) (via XDA Developers (opens in new tab)) has revealed the possible Galaxy S22 colors. The site does admit that these options could change before the phone ships though.
The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus could share the same four colors: White, Black, Rose Gold and Green, with GalaxyClub adding that the green color may be similar to the green available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy S22 Ultra would have three options: White, Black and Dark Red.
Taken together, it sounds like the Galaxy S22 will have some handsome new colors available on all its models. But perhaps more importantly the Ultra handset could take up the mantle of the Galaxy Note series, which hasn’t been updated since 2020’s Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We’ll only know for sure next year though when the phone launches, with the expected release window being late January.
Richard is a Tom’s Guide staff writer based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, gaming, audio and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he’s also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he’s likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.
