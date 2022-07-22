New Big Feet Remy Plush Scurries Into Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Ads

Bonjour! While visiting Walt Disney World this week, we found a new Big Feet Remy plush. We spotted the chef at Creations Shop in EPCOT.

Remy, obviously, has some extra big feet.

He has big brown eyes and is wearing his white chef hat.

The plush is very soft.

His feet, nose, and inner ears are light pink.

Will you be taking the little chef with big feet home? Let us know in the comments. He’s also available at Disneyland Resort.

