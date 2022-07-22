Tesla’s rally creates $1 billion headache for its army of shorts – Economic Times

Ads

Yes Bank’s plan to bring Carlyle and Advent on board as equity investors for about $1 billion has gathered pace, following the proposed sale of the lender’s stressed assets to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company and the constitution of a new board, said people in the know.

The NDA’s decision to field a tribal woman as its presidential candidate appears to have paid dividends, with as many as 17 opposition MPs and 126 MLAs cross-voting for Droupadi Murmu, who defeated the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha late Thursday evening to be elected the 15th President of India.

