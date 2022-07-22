Your Instagram set to change in big new update – HT Tech

Ads

Instagram is changing. It is all set to start testing a new feature that will bring into your primary feed things that you may not have asked for or even wanted. However, Instagram is looking at giving you a semblance of control over the entire process even as it has its way over what you see. What is this new Instagram update all about? Read on.

So, how worried should you be about this big corporate taking a decision that will alter what comes in your feed? Well, according to The Verge, Instagram is testing inserting suggested posts in your feed that may well appear before those of your friends, colleagues, kin and others. Most likely, no one wants to see unasked for information ahead of their immediate interest, but that argument has not sustained.

However, Instagram has said that its earlier experiment with suggested posts feature has been so positive that it has encouraged it to move further down that road. The suggested posts test done earlier restricted them – right at the end. Now, it is looking at moving them up.

Will you still be in control of your Instagram account? Well, technically yes. Instagram will provide you with the power of picking topics of interest for yourself in these suggested posts. And there is another empowering tool for you, if you don’t like what is happening – you can actually snooze suggested posts for 30 days.

These Instagram suggested posts test will not be rolled out to everyone in the beginning though. It may well have a very restricted initial outing.

One of the suggested reasons for this Instagram feature is to keep people on the app for a longer period, thereby benefitting it. However, The Verge points to the possibility of these features being a part of a larger trend of trying to give users a sense of control over their accounts. If a user is allowed to pick and choose from options provided, it gives a semblance of control. A democratisation of process, if you will see it that way.

So, Instagram is changing, but is it for the better. Do tell us in your comments below.

Would you like Instagram to change your primary feed in this manner? Tell us in your comments below.

