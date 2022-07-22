Microsoft adds Windows 11 Pro model to Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro X – guru3d.com

Ads

Microsoft stated that their Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors as well as the 2-in-1 model Surface Pro X, now come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

The model announced this time is a model for companies and educational institutions, “Surface Laptop 4” is 14 models of 13.5-inch model with Intel CPU, 6 models of 15-inch model with AMD CPU, 15-inch model is 2 models, totaling 28 models. “Surface Pro X (LTE)” features a total of six models, two of which are Microsoft SQ1 models and four of which are Microsoft SQ2 models.

You may create a more productive hybrid work environment by pre-installing Windows 11 Pro. Furthermore, the compatibility feature of the 64-bit program has been strengthened in the ARM version of Windows 11 Pro of “Surface Pro X (LTE),” and it is stated that it may be used more conveniently.

