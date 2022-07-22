Galaxy Note 10 getting July 2022 security update in the US – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: July 13th, 2022 at 19:23 UTC+02:00
Four days ago, Samsung released the July 2022 security update to the Galaxy Note 10’s international variant. Now, the update has expanded to carrier-locked and unlocked units of the Galaxy Note 10 series phones in the US.
The newest security update for the unlocked units of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ comes with firmware version N97xU1UES7HVF4. The carrier-locked units of the smartphones are getting the update with firmware version N97xUSQS5GVF4. The July 2022 security update fixes over 50 security vulnerabilities that Samsung detailed in its documentation. The update could also include better performance and stability.
If you are a Galaxy Note 10 user in the US, you can download the new update on your smartphone by heading over to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually. But only try this method if you’re familiar with the manual flashing process.
The Galaxy Note 10 series, which was launched in the second half of 2019, has already received three major Android OS updates: Android 10, Android 11, and Android 12. Going forward, it will only receive security patches.
Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.
SamsungGalaxy Note 10
SamsungGalaxy Note 10+
You might also like
Samsung announced in November 2021 that it would be purchasing new land plots for the construction of a new foundry in the USA. While Samsung looked at multiple locations, it finally settled for Texas. Now latest reports confirm that the Korean giant has completed the additional land acquisition and is waiting for approval from the […]
While Samsung works on its August Unpacked event where it will unveil new products across a variety of segments (foldables and wearables), it’s not slacking when it comes to supporting existing devices. The July 2022 update has been released for plenty of Galaxy devices already, and it is now rolling out for two Galaxy M […]
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was released nearly two years back, but to this day, owners of the device who reside in the US have been waiting for some pretty basic SIM-related functionality to be enabled on their device. Well, that day has finally come, or rather, it came and went by more than a […]
Samsung has released the July 2022 security update to the carrier-locked as well as unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the US. The update is live on some carrier networks, while others are expected to release the update soon. The new update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with firmware version […]
Just last week, the Galaxy A13 received the June 2022 security update, Samsung missed the update rollout by almost a month. However, the South Korean firm has been quick in releasing the July 2022 security update to the smartphone. The latest software update for the Galaxy A13 comes with firmware version A135U1UES2AVG1 in the US […]
Samsung has released the July 2022 security update to the Galaxy A52 in some Asian countries. The 5G version of the smartphone has also received the update in European countries. Other markets could soon get the update as well. The latest software update for the Galaxy A52 comes with firmware version A525FXXU4BVG1. The update is […]
July 2022 security patch
Devices
Samsung Galaxy M13
SM-M135F
Samsung Galaxy M23
SM-M236B
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
SM-M336B
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
SM-A536B
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
SM-A736B
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
SM-A336B
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
SM-M536B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
SM-X700
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G
SM-X706B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
SM-X800
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
SM-X806U
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
SM-X900
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Galaxy Note 10 getting July 2022 security update in the US – SamMobile – Samsung news
© 2022 SamMobile