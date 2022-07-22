Dogecoin Drops to Lowest Price in Nine Months as Crypto Market Sinks – Decrypt

Ads

It’s a brutal day across the cryptocurrency market, which has shed about 13% of its overall value in the last 24 hours, per CoinGecko. And while the especially volatile meme coin Dogecoin has seen a lesser daily dip, it’s now at its lowest point in more than nine months.

Dogecoin is down nearly 9% over the last 24 hours to a current price just above $0.14, as of this writing, and it briefly dipped below the $0.14 mark this afternoon. DOGE has now dropped 18% over the last seven days, according to CoinGecko’s data.

Dropping under $0.14 today, Dogecoin reached its lowest point since mid-April 2021, when the long-running meme coin was in the midst of a social media-fueled surge that took its value from about $0.07 to $0.40 in a matter of days.

Dogecoin saw an immense rise in value in early 2021. It began the year priced at less than one penny per coin, and then ticked up significantly starting in late January as part of the wider meme stock trading frenzy. DOGE popped to a then-peak of about $0.08 per coin in early February before the price started to dwindle.

But DOGE’s value multiplied several times further in April and May, ultimately reaching an all-time high above $0.73 on May 8. That peak wouldn’t hold, however.

As the wider crypto market entered an early summer free fall, DOGE dropped hard with occasional upward swings, but never came close to recapturing its top. According to CoinGecko, DOGE hasn’t been above $0.30 since early September. As of this writing, Dogecoin’s price has fallen 81% since marking its all-time high.

DOGE was created as a joke in 2013, but gained serious value in 2021 as millions of new investors flooded into cryptocurrency. It found prominent fans in Mark Cuban and Elon Musk, the latter of which has a propensity to pump DOGE’s price with his tweets. It also boosted Robinhood’s crypto business, although the company warned of the risk of relying on such a volatile coin.

Whether Dogecoin can regain its early 2021 momentum and reach the fabled $1.00 milestone remains to be seen—but right now, it has fallen far from its peak. Today’s wider market crash has only exacerbated the coin’s gradual decline in recent months.

As for Shiba Inu, the Ethereum-based meme token that emerged as DOGE’s main rival last year—and even briefly surpassed Dogecoin in market cap—it’s down a larger 16% at a current price of $0.00002273. SHIB hit a three-month low today, per data from CoinGecko, and is now down 74% from its late October all-time high of $0.00008616.

Disclaimer

The views and opinions expressed by the author are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice.

