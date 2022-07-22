Is Infinity PAD (IPAD) Heading the Right Direction Friday? – InvestorsObserver

Ads

Infinity PAD receives an average short-term technical ranking of 63 from InvestorsObserver data analysis. The proprietary ranking system focuses on the recent trading patters over the past month to determine the strength of its short-term technicals. IPAD has a superior recent technical analysis than 63% of tokens based on these trading metrics. Investors primarily focused on shorter term investment strategies will find this technical analysis most relevant to their goals when determining whether to invest in a particular crypto.



Trading Analysis

IPAD is currently $0.001194 (24.62%) above its 30-day low of $0.004848558 and -$0.000105 (-1.71%) below its 30-day high of $0.00614772. Additionally, IPAD is above its average price of $0.005148575 over the past month of trading with its current price of $0.006042417. Overall, the recent trading history of Infinity PAD suggest that traders are currently neutral on the token.



IPAD has a relatively low market cap for a token with a total market value of $3,262,905.04. Infinity PAD’s relatively low market value comes as it sits under $100 million while the top 100 cryptos remain above $1 billion in market cap and the top 500 sit above $100 million. Infinity PAD’s average volume meanwhile is low with $637,972.05 worth of the token traded over a typical 24 hour period. IPAD’s volume is relatively low as the most traded 100 cryptos typically have $100 million exchanged each day and smaller cryptos tend to sit under $5 million traded over 24 hours. As of the past 24 hours, IPAD’s volume is below its average with $101,531.88 exchanged.

Summary

Infinity PAD’s price movement over the past month has led to a an average short-term technical score due to recent trading giving more neutral signals for traders on the token’s short-term movement. Click Here to get the full Report on Infinity PAD (IPAD).

