Bitcoin Might Be Near a Bottom, Says Crypto Expert – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.
We take a look at China’s international projects and what they mean for the rest of the world. China is investing in and developing projects across the world – how are those moving forward and are they on course to deliver China’s goal of becoming the primary global power by 2049.
Saudi Arabia and Iraq Come to the Aid of Europe’s Oil Refiners
UK Set for Most Expensive Summer Weekend Electricity on Record
US Dependence on Taiwan Chips Is ‘Untenable,’ Raimondo Says
A 79-Year-Old Tech Pioneer Aims for His Third Startup IPO
Verizon Cuts Profit, Sales Forecast After Huge Miss in Wireless
Trump’s Closed-Door Fury Emerges as Key Image in Jan. 6 Hearings
Ukraine’s Grain Challenge Involves Clearing Mines, Finding Ships and Trusting Putin
India’s Adani Overtakes Gates to Become World’s Fourth-Richest Person
World’s Frothiest Housing Market Cools in Global Warning Signal
Fine Wine Is Key to Long and Happy Life, Says Veteran Marking 102nd Birthday
Sotheby’s to Hold First Singapore Auction After 15 Years
Can We Escape a Crash? The Housing Market Is Saying Yes.
Prosecuting Trump Has Only Become More Urgent
The Fed Is Failing in Four Ways
Ghosts of 2012 Haunt Europe as Rate Hikes Begin
The AI Platform Behind a Bezos-Backed Startup’s Vegan Burgers
The $260 Swatch-Omega MoonSwatch Is Reviving the Budget Brand
Despite Abe’s Push, Women Still Largely Absent From Japan Boards
Planned Parenthood Workers at 28 Clinics Vote to Unionize
Trucker Protest Keeps Dockworkers From Work at Key California Hub
Nikola Founder’s First Fuel Cell Semi Truck Lacked a Fuel Cell
ESG Fund Bets Big on Weapons and Beats 98% of Peers
At Philadelphia Eviction Court, Showing Up on Time Is Half the Battle
How to Be a Good Climate Mayor
Why Neighborhoods and Small Businesses Thrive in Tokyo
Decentralized Finance Versus Traditional Finance: Key Differences
Bitcoin Shows Signs of Larger Advance Toward $25,000
Three Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge Fund
Glen Goodman, author of “The Crypto Trader” says Bitcoin may be near a bottom. He’s on “Bloomberg Crypto.” (Source: Bloomberg)
Bitcoin Might Be Near a Bottom, Says Crypto Expert – Bloomberg
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world