Humanity will go to Mars 'in this decade,' SpaceX president predicts – Space.com

Space is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
By published 6 May 22
And SpaceX, presumably, will be the ones taking us there.
A crewed Mars mission could happen sooner than you think.
Astronauts will likely make it to the Red Planet’s surface before the end of the 2020s, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell told CNBC’s Shepard Smith recently.
“I think it will be in this decade, yes. People on the moon, sooner,” Shotwell said in the brief interview, which you can watch here (opens in new tab).
“I think we need to get a large delivery to the surface of Mars, and then people will start thinking harder about it,” she added. “And then, I think within five or six years, people will see that that will be a real place to go.”
Related: How living on Mars could challenge colonists (infographic)
SpaceX, of course, aims to be the one to make this ambitious vision a reality. The company is developing a huge, reusable rocket-spaceship combo called Starship to take people and payloads to the moon, Mars and beyond.
Starship already has several moon missions on its docket. In 2018, for example, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa booked the vehicle for a round-the-moon trip with a target launch date of 2023. And NASA picked Starship to be the first crewed lunar lander for its Artemis program, which plans to put astronauts down near the moon’s south pole in 2025.
NASA views Artemis as a moon-to-Mars program and intends to launch a crewed Red Planet mission in 2040 or thereabouts — about a decade later than Shotwell sees boots first crunching into the red dirt.
— Starship and Super Heavy: SpaceX’s Mars-colonizing transportation system
— Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch a Starship to the moon ‘probably sooner’ than 2024: report
— SpaceX launches Starship SN15 rocket and sticks the landing in high-altitude test flight
SpaceX is working toward a big milestone in Starship’s development — the vehicle’s first-ever orbital test flight, which the company wants to launch from its South Texas facility, called Starbase, in the near future. That launch cannot happen, however, until the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wraps up an environmental assessment of the activities at Starbase.
That review was originally supposed to be done by the end of 2021, but the FAA has pushed its completion back several times, most recently to May 31.
Shotwell’s interview with Smith was part of “Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List,” a program that will air this weekend across NBCUniversal News Groups’ television and streaming networks. Learn more about “Inspiring America” and how to watch it here (opens in new tab).
Mike Wall is the author of “Out There (opens in new tab)” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab).
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com (opens in new tab) and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, “Out There,” was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
Get breaking space news and the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Thank you for signing up to Space. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Humanity will go to Mars 'in this decade,' SpaceX president predicts – Space.com
Space is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.