Microsoft treats Windows 10 users to the release of KB5015807 and KB5015811 updates – BetaNews

We’ve already spoken about Microsoft releasing the KB5015814 security update for Windows 11, but Windows 10 users have not been forgotten this month. These are security updates that should be installed as soon as possible.

The KB5015811 update is available for Windows 10 version 1809, while the KB5015807 update is designed for Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2. Just as with the Windows 11 update, these both address a problem with PowerShell as well as fixing various security issues and introducing numerous improvements.

Microsoft’s release notes for the KB5015807 update indicate that it includes all of the same changes that were part of the previously released KB5014666. In fact, the only difference is the fix for the PowerShell issue: “Addresses an issue that redirects the PowerShell command output so that transcript logs do not contain any content. Transcript logs might contain decrypted passwords if you turn PowerShell logging on. Consequently, the transcript logs lose the decrypted passwords”.

The changelog for the previous update is as follows:

It is much the same story with the KB5015811 update, which addresses the PowerShell issue and also includes the changes from the KB5014669 update. Released last month, the changelog for this update reads as follows:

These mandatory updates will be automatically downloaded and installed by Windows Update, but they can also be downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog — KB5015807 and KB5015811.

