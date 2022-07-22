Watch: Virat Kohli replicates viral ‘Mundiyan’ pattern on Instagram – OTV News

Ads

To take his mind off cricket during this break, Virat posted a video clip of him performing the trending dance on Instagram to Punjabi beats.

Virat Kohli replicates viral ‘Mundiyan’ pattern on Instagram

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is taking a break from international cricket hoping to get back his form with the bat. The prolific batsman has not scored an international century since 2019 and had a forgettable time in England.

Virat danced to the song ‘Mundiyan’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Baaghi 2’, which featured actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Virat aced the hook steps of the dance and left his fans over various social media platforms in frenzy.

The top batter of the Indian team posted the short video clip on Instagram with the caption, “Been pending for a long time, but it’s never too late I guess.”

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Responding to Kohli’s dance, celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Rahul Narain Kanal and Pitush Bhagat validated his attempt to perform the trending dance.

“Mundaaaa,” Dhawan wrote, while Kanal commented with a fire emoji.

“Next time please do call me. I would love to set it up for you. Lets break a leg together,” wrote choreographer and dancer Bhagath.



